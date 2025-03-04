Netanayhu to Hamas: Release Hostages or Face 'Consequences You Can't Imagine'

Israeli captives, from left to the right, Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi and Or Levy, who have been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, escorted by Hamas fighters in the central Gaza Strip, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

JERUSALEM, Israel – After the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement expired on Saturday, Israel is looking to extend the deal, but Hamas refuses to consider it, insisting that Israel pull out of Gaza and end the war. Now, Israeli leaders are giving an ultimatum, warning of severe consequences if hostages aren't released by next weekend.

Hamas rejected Israel's offer to extend the first phase of the ceasefire, accusing Israel of breaking previous agreements. That rejection led to tough talk from Israeli leadership.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government say they will not negotiate on Hamas' terms and will continue to use all means necessary to pressure the terror group.

“I say to Hamas: If you don't release our hostages, there will be consequences you can't imagine," Netanyahu warned

Defense Minister Israel Katz took it a step further, promising to return to military action if Hamas does not comply.

Katz stated, "If Hamas does not release the hostages soon, the gates of Gaza will be locked and the gates of hell will open. We will return to fighting and they will encounter the IDF with might and in ways they have never known, until complete victory. We will never allow Hamas to control Gaza.”

As the threat of escalation grew, Netanyahu reached out to a former hostage with a message of regret. The call comes amid growing criticism from hostage families who say the government is not doing enough to bring their loved ones home.

The prime minister told former hostage Eli Sharabi, “I understand the enormity of the loss, it is a terrible thing. I also want you to know that I am sorry that it took us so long. We fought hard to get you out, and your brother and the entire family fought hard too.”

Arab states are scrambling to come up with their own plan to rebuild Gaza in response to President Trump's suggestion that the Palestinians should be relocated.

Egypt proposed an alternative to the U.S.-backed plan, seeking to remove Hamas from power and install an interim government backed by Arab states.

However, the plan leaves many questions unanswered, including who will govern and fund the reconstruction.

Meanwhile, tensions continue to rise as Israel steps up military preparations. Troops remain on high alert, and residents of southern Israel brace for a possible escalation in the coming days.

For now, Israelis are hoping for a breakthrough but preparing to go back to war.

Another important event this week: many in Israel are mourning the passing of Dore Gold, the nation's former ambassador to the United Nations and a former advisor to Prime Minister Netanyahu. He was 71.