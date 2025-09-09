Media Veteran on Gaza War Press Coverage: 'It's a False Narrative – Period'

JERUSALEM, Israel – Many Israelis and Israel supporters around the globe are angry and alarmed by what they perceive to be widespread media bias in coverage of the war in Gaza against Hamas. CBN News spoke with Elli Wohgelernter about the issue. He has 50 years of experience under his belt.

Wohlgelernter calls the coverage "agenda-driven" and believes the media are presenting a "false narrative."

To watch our interview with Wohlgelernter, click on the video above.



