Knesset Casts Vote for Sovereignty over Biblical Judea, Samaria as IDF Blames Hamas, UN for Gaza Aid Delays

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel’s Knesset has moved to advance sovereignty over Judea and Samaria in a symbolic vote that could reshape the Middle East. Meanwhile, Israel slammed the UN and Hamas over aid delays in Gaza, and tensions spiked between U.S. and Iranian forces in the Gulf of Oman.

In a move that could have major implications for the future of the region, Israel’s parliament on Wednesday passed a symbolic resolution calling for the full application of sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley. While the vote has no immediate legal effect, it signals growing momentum within the ruling coalition to formalize control over the biblical heartland.

Amir Ohana, the parliament's speaker, declared, "The Knesset approved a historic declaration to apply full Israeli sovereignty over our homeland, Judea and Samaria."

More than 700,000 Jewish Israelis now live in those areas, while nearly 3 million Palestinians remain under Israeli military law, which has been in effect there since Israel's victory in the 1967 Six-Day War. The motion follows last year’s resolution opposing a Palestinian state and could mark a turning point in Israeli policy.

The vote was 71-13, with only the Arab parties voting against. Several center and left parties in the Knesset abstained.

The symbolic declaration reflects a growing sentiment in Israel since the October 7, 2023, Hamas killings and kidnappings, to formalize control of the territory.

While eyes remain on the West Bank, Gaza continues to dominate international headlines. Israeli officials say they're doing everything possible to get aid to civilians, but they accuse Hamas of blocking deliveries and the United Nations of refusing to cooperate.

With pressure mounting over the situation in Gaza, Israeli officials are pushing back, accusing Hamas of engineering the crisis and the United Nations of obstructing humanitarian relief. As of Wednesday, more than 950 aid trucks had cleared Israeli security and were waiting for pickup on the Gaza side of the border.

Yet, instead of coordinating with the IDF to distribute the aid, the UN continues to delay, while blaming Israel for the suffering.

"Let me start with the facts and not the fiction," declared Israeli Government Spokesman David Mencer. "In Gaza today, there is no famine caused by Israel; there is, however, a man-made shortage engineered by Hamas. Now, too often, the full story is not being told. This suffering exists because Hamas has created it."

Mencer continued, "The suffering exists because Hamas has made it so. So here are the facts: aid has been flowing into Gaza through two main channels. Firstly, through weekly food packages distributed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, GHF. And secondly, through U.N.-coordinated shipments of raw materials for bakeries and communal kitchens. Israel facilitates this aid to ensure the aid reaches civilians directly without being intercepted by the terrorist organization."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog traveled to Gaza on Wednesday for a briefing on military operations and the humanitarian response. He emphasized that Israel is operating within the bounds of international law and accused Hamas of actively sabotaging efforts to assist civilians.

“We are acting here according to international law. We are providing humanitarian aid according to international law," Herzog stated. "The ones trying to sabotage this aid are Hamas and its people. It's (Hamas) spin, at our expense, to prevent our forces from dismantling infrastructure that could harm us and our citizens."

Israel is also responding to international criticism over last week’s strike on a Catholic church in Gaza. An Israel Defense Forces investigation found the building was hit by a misfired artillery shell, caused by a technical malfunction, not a targeted attack. Still, the incident has reignited accusations that Israel is persecuting Christians, something officials strongly reject.

Mencer insisted, "There's no crisis. Where there's a crisis is that the pro-Hamas movement are trying to engineer a crisis. This is purely an engineered crisis. We take our relationship with the Christian community extremely seriously. Israel is the only country where the number of Christians are increasing. It's the only county in hundreds of miles in any direction where Christians are free to practice their faith freely – freely – without restrictions."

He added, "Of course, where there are issues on an individual basis, then they are condemned and they are, and they should be, and more can always be done in that sense, but this country takes our relationship with the Christian community extremely importantly and that will continue to be the case under this government."

Meanwhile, tensions are flaring beyond Israel’s borders. An Iranian military helicopter confronted the USS Fitzgerald after it neared Iranian waters in the Gulf of Oman. The helicopter reportedly flew over the destroyer and issued a warning, prompting the U.S. vessel to threaten to shoot it down if it didn’t back off.

At the same time, ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas could be inching forward. President Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff is traveling to the region to help finalize a new deal—one that could include a humanitarian corridor and the release of Israeli hostages. But for now, no breakthrough has been announced.