Israel's Conundrum: Can Hamas Ever Be Eradicated from Gaza Terror Tunnels?

Concerns over the fragility of the Gaza ceasefire continue to grow – at the heart of it, a complex battlefield with unique challenges.

The sophisticated Hamas terror tunnel network in Gaza has reshaped military operations, with battles below often more important than the battles above.



(Hamas tunnel shaft located on the grounds of the Shifa Hospital, Photo Credit: IDF.)

One of the leading experts on this type of conflict is Major John "W" Spencer, executive director of the Urban Warfare Institute. The award-winning scholar and military analyst served for more than 25 years in the U.S. Army, including deployments to Iraq and leadership roles in elite units like the 75th Ranger Regiment, the U.S. Army's special operations force.

Spencer's research focuses on conflict in dense urban areas like Gaza and Israel. He's also a prolific author of essays and books, including his latest: Understanding Modern Warfare.

On The 700 Club on Thursday, Spencer talks about his studies of the Gaza terror tunnels and what he thinks Israel's plan should be going forward. Check back here later on Thursday to watch that analysis.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***