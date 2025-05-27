Israelis Celebrate 1967 Reunification of Jerusalem as Noem Has 'Candid' Visit with Netanyahu on Iran

JERUSALEM, Israel – The latest round of nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. ended without an agreement, and no date has been set for the next meeting. The Middle East is watching to see how Iran could end its nuclear program.

On Monday, Iran's foreign ministry said it would not consider a temporary suspension of uranium enrichment. President Donald Trump had proclaimed serious progress over the weekend.

"We had some very good talks with Iran yesterday and today, and let's see what happens, "the president noted on Sunday.

The talks could fall apart over the uranium enrichment process. The U.S. insists Iran give up enrichment. Iran refuses.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News she came to Israel to deliver a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“President Trump sent me here to have a conversation with the Prime Minister about how those negotiations are going and how important it is that we stay united and let this process play out. It was a very candid conversation," Noem declared.

Israel's Channel 12 is reporting that Netanyahu and Trump engaged last week in what they described as a heated conversation over how to confront Iran. The Prime Minister's Office denies the report and claims they agree on the need for Iran not to obtain nuclear weapons.

In Gaza, Israel is expanding its operation to finally defeat Hamas and release the hostages. President Trump would like to see the fighting stop.

“Likewise, with Hamas on the, on Gaza, we want to see if we can stop that. And Israel, we've been talking to them, and we want to, if we could stop that whole situation as quickly as possible," Trump declared.

Secretary Noem also came to help Israel mourn the two young embassy workers gunned down in Washington last week. The couple was to be engaged in Jerusalem this week. Their alleged killer chanted "Free Palestine!" as police arrested him.

"President Trump extends his greetings and his grief to all of you, and he stands with you, as we fight this hatred in the world and know that Yaron and Sara's lives will be of significance and will matter, and will bring a unity among us that will help us defeat our enemies."

On Monday, tens of thousands of their supporters marched through Jerusalem's Old City and the Temple Mount to celebrate Jerusalem Day. The celebration recalls June 6th, 1967, when Israeli paratroopers captured the Old City and the Temple Mount to put the city in Jewish hands for the first time in more than 2,000 years.

Netanyahu pledged, "We never forget Jerusalem. Jerusalem, the bird of our soul, is the heart of the nation. If you remove the heart from the body, the body will not exist, and therefore, we will not allow anyone to remove Jerusalem from our hands. Jerusalem, our eternal capital, was reunited 58 years ago in the Six-Day War. It will never be divided again."

The prime minister insisted Israel will continue its fight against its enemies after October 7th.

"We will preserve a united, whole Jerusalem, and the sovereignty of Israel. And these things are, of course, also related to the current war – the 'War of Resurrection'. Our bloodthirsty enemies, who attacked us with terrible cruelty on October 7, called the massacre of horrors they committed the 'Al-Aqsa Flood'. Today, they already understand very well the magnitude of the flood and the destruction that fell upon them, and they brought it upon themselves. If, God forbid, we give up Jerusalem, we will receive a massacre many times greater. We will accept the elimination of the nation, and we will not let that happen.

In the alleged D.C. shooter's hometown of Chicago, pro-Jewish activists recoiled at the killing of the couple from the Israeli Embassy.

Pastor Chris Harris from Chicago's Bright Star and St. James congregation intoned, "I grieve aloud that this young couple should be planning a wedding, not their families planning their funerals."

Anti-Defamation League Midwest Regional Director David Goldenberg observed, "The Capital Jewish Museum attack was an act of pure, unadulterated antisemitism, full stop."

Alderman Debra Silverstein from Chicago's 50th Ward said, "We have learned that the attacker lives in Chicago and was likely radicalized right here in our city. This is not just a national tragedy, it is a local wake-up call."

She added, "We need our leaders to work to lower the temperature and defuse these extremist organizations that are spreading antisemitism and hate."

The State Department also expressed outrage, as Spokesperson Tammy Bruce pointed out, "There is a reason why we stand in solidarity with Israel. There is a reason why we stand with our partners at the Israeli embassy. And there is a reason why we stand with the Jewish people here in the United States and around the world, because America has a history of not allowing the monsters among us to destroy life, the future, and everything that matters."