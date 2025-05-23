Suspect in Hate-Fueled Slaying of 2 Jewish Staffers in DC Announced, 'I Did It for Palestine'

WASHINGTON, D.C. and JERUSALEM – Israeli embassies worldwide are on heightened security after the murders of two embassy workers in Washington, D.C. Authorities are investigating the attack as a hate crime and an act of terrorism.

The killing of the young Jewish couple, who were staffers at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, has shocked the world.

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were gunned down while leaving an event for young diplomats to discuss strategies for helping civilians in Gaza and build peace at the Capital Jewish Museum Wednesday night.



The suspect is charged with the murder of foreign officials. Court documents reveal the shooting was captured on surveillance video outside the museum. It reportedly shows Elias Rodriguez firing at the victims several times after they fell to the ground.

He then walked into the museum where he turned himself in to police, telling them, "I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza," then repeatedly shouting "Free Palestine!"

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro told reporters that Rodriguez also faces charges of hate crimes and terrorism.

"Violence against anyone based on their religion is an act of cowardice. It is not an act of a hero," said Pirro. "Antisemitism will not be tolerated, especially in the nation's capital."



The victims were planning to be engaged in Jerusalem next week. Both were dedicated to working towards building peace for Christians, Jews, and Muslims in the Middle East.

Yaron made aliyah to Israel at age 16 and served in the military. Born to a Jewish father and Christian mother, he was a member Jerusalem's Messianic Community.

Vanessa Mistretta, a member of his congregation in Jerusalem, spoke with CBN News.



"I remember he had a strong friend group and they were just super close and loved God and loved Yeshua and just were passionate about really making an impact," she said.

Mistretta talked about his love for his family and Sarah. "He always had a smile on his face and just was a really peaceful guy that loved people well, and we all know that he loved Sarah... It's just really devastating."



Sarah Milgrim was from Overland Park, Kansas, and was involved with the local Jewish community. She graduated from the University of Kansas.

At a vigil in her honor, a friend and former college roommate shared how Sarah advocated for reaching across political and religious divides, for brokering peace.

The fact that the tragic murder of the two Israeli embassy employees happened in the U.S. heightens the concern over the rising cases of Jewish hate, especially on college campuses. The Times of Israel reports a surge of 340 percent in acts of global antisemitism.

"Two young souls murdered, Yaron and Sarah. We are brokenhearted for them and for their families. We are heartbroken for all Jews in America who don't feel safe in this moment," a mourner at a vigil expressed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered increased security at Israeli embassies worldwide. D.C. police are heightening their presence at faith-based institutions around the city.

