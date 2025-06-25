Israel-Iran Ceasefire Holding as Israel Eases Home Front Restrictions, Turns Attention to Gaza

Chris Mitchell
06-25-2025

Share This article

JERUSALEM, Israel – It's been one day since the ceasefire between Israel and Iran ended the 12-day war. Both countries are now assessing what was accomplished.

In Washington, the State Department expressed the Trump administration's hope that the ceasefire would hold.

Spokesperson Tammy Bruce observed, "There was some activity back and forth, and that has stopped, and the ceasefire has taken effect. And the president is pleased."

In central Tehran, thousands remained defiant and shouted "Death to Israel" and "Death to America."

Faezeh Izadafar, a resident of Tehran, said defiantly, "We don't approve of the ceasefire at all. We will continue fighting until we are either martyred or win. God willing, Iran will eventually own a nuclear bomb."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assessed the impact of Operation Rising Lion.

"For dozens of years, I promised you that Iran would not have nuclear weapons, and indeed, therefore, all the actions that our fighters have taken, we brought to ruin Iran's nuclear program," he declared.

Netanyahu added, "And if anyone in Iran tries to revive this project, we will act with the same determination and the same strength to put an end to any such attempt. I repeat, Iran will not have nuclear weapons."

President Trump emphasized to reporters that the U.S. and Israel had stopped Iran's nuclear program. "They're not going to have enrichment and they're not going to have a nuclear weapon," Trump insisted. "The last thing on Iran's mind right now is nuclear weapons."

However, the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said of the regime's nuclear program, "Our plan is not to allow any interruption."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest updates.*** 

At this point, though, Israel is turning its attention back to the war in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces announced that 7 soldiers were killed in a Hamas attack on an APC (Armored Personnel Carrier).

Also, the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is asking the United Nations to stop fighting against its effort to feed Gazans and condemn Hamas's killing of several of the foundation's humanitarian workers two weeks ago.

GHF Chairman Reverend Johnnie Moore wrote to the U.N., "Silence in the face of such violence is not impartiality or neutrality. It is abandonment."

In just a few weeks, the GHF has distributed more than 40 million meals to hungry Gazans.

 

Share This article

About The Author

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief CBN.com
Chris
Mitchell

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief In a time where the world's attention is riveted on events in the Middle East, CBN viewers have come to appreciate Chris Mitchell's timely reports from this explosive region of the world. Mitchell brings a Biblical and prophetic perspective to these daily news events that shape our world. Chris first began reporting on the Middle East in the mid-1990s. He repeatedly traveled there to report on the religious and political issues facing Israel and the surrounding Arab states. One of his more significant reports focused on the emigration of persecuted Christians
More

About The Author

Paul
Strand

As a freelance reporter for CBN's Jerusalem bureau and during 27 years as senior correspondent in CBN's Washington bureau, Paul Strand has covered a variety of political and social issues, with an emphasis on defense, justice, government, and God’s providential involvement in our world. Strand began his tenure at CBN News in 1985 as an evening assignment editor in Washington, D.C. After a year, he worked with CBN Radio News for three years, returning to the television newsroom to accept a position as a senior editor in 1990. Strand moved back to the nation's capital in 1995 and then to
More