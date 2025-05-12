Israel to Commission Pastors as ‘Friends of Zion Ambassadors’

JERUSALEM, Israel – The State of Israel is working with the Friends of Zion Ambassador Institute to commission pastors, youth leaders, educators, and social media influencers as “Friends of Zion Ambassadors” to combat anti-Semitism and reach young people around the world.

“FOZ has become an embassy. We are embraced now by the Foreign Ministry. The Foreign Ministry is working with us,” Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem (FOZ), told CBN News.

“We have been approved by the prime minister to commission ambassadors to the State of Israel, now. Pastors and young pastors will come and be commissioned by the State of Israel as ambassadors,” Evans explained.

“Potential Ambassadors will come from all over the world,” Evans said in a press release.

“A larger percentage of the youth globally have turned against Israel. Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood supporters have been winning the ideological war by using social justice narratives,” Evans explained.

“For years, now, the Middle Eastern Gulf states have been pouring billions of dollars into elite campuses across the US, which has brainwashed students. Rather than believe that those who wage war against us are evil, we begin to see ourselves as evil for retaliating,” he added.

Spearheaded by FOZ, the Ambassador program aims “to train emerging leaders worldwide in core leadership principles and a robust biblical worldview, equipping them to effectively address the rising tide of antisemitism, particularly among the global youth,” a statement said.

They will be required to complete a “comprehensive online leadership and biblical worldview course” developed by Evans. They will undergo “an immersive experience, connecting with the land and its people before being formally commissioned as honorary ambassadors for Israel.” They will also be asked to sign “an ambassador policy, signifying their dedication to the program's mission and values.”

The State of Israel will pay for the trip, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will personally sign the new ambassadors’ diplomas and speak at their graduation, “underscoring the significance of this initiative to the nation.”

This year, the Ambassador Program plans to bring more than 1,000 participants, and in 2026, they aim to bring some 10,000 leaders to Israel. The goal is to provide educational programs and resources to equip individuals with the tools needed to fight anti-Semitism and to stand with Israel.

Founded in 2015 by Evans, FOZ is dedicated to building “bridges of understanding and support” between Christians and Jews around the world. It’s board includes prominent faith leaders such as Pastors Robert Jeffress, Pastor Greg Laurie, Pastor Jack Graham, Dr. Jay Strack, and numerous other respected global leaders.

To learn more about the program, click on the video above.