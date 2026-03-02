Iranians Rejoice After US-Israel Attack; Trump Warns Iranian Guard to Quit as Missiles Strike Israel

Iranian exiles celebrate US and Israeli military intervention, in front of the Iranian embassy, February 28, 2026, in Madrid (Spain). (Photo: Carlos Luján / Europa Press via AP)

TEL AVIV, Israel – The long-awaited attack against Iran by U.S. and Israeli forces began this weekend. By the time the sun set in Israel on Sunday night, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was dead, and Iran had attacked multiple Middle East countries and fired missiles that killed civilians near Jerusalem and in Tel Aviv.

Iranian citizens celebrated in the streets of Tehran, and expatriates exulted around the world after joint U.S. and Israeli military strikes killed Khamenei.

An Iranian underground church leader told CBN News, "This has been the wish of the Iranian people. We couldn't wait to hear this news, and now that has happened, and people are rejoicing."



More than 40 top Iranian officials are also dead, including the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Former Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Jonathan Conricus, now with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, told us, "I would say that the military results are above and beyond – I think, a very high level of success."

The Iranian regime's reckless use and proliferation of ballistic missiles have been a dangerous threat for decades. Now, at the President's direction, U.S. forces are eliminating the threat. pic.twitter.com/zTsqjwVCMO — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2026

Regime change was part of the strategy in Saturday's joint surprise attacks.

"Cooperation here is unprecedented," Conricus said. "We have never worked this close with anybody, not even with the Americans before. And what we're seeing is so far, I would say, world-class delivery by the U.S and by Israel."

CBN News LIVE Coverage:

The IDF reports that they dropped more than two thousand bombs in 30 hours, achieving air superiority on day one.

Israel is also striking Lebanon after Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel near Haifa. On a Truth Social video recorded on Sunday, President Trump announced that nine Iranian naval ships were destroyed.

"Combat operations continue at this at full force; they will continue until all our objectives are achieved," he stated.

Conricus observed, "I think we're living in historic times, and this will go down in history as a brilliant move of two democracies fighting back, democracies fighting back against tyranny."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest Updates and Alerts.***

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reports that four U.S. service members have been killed in action, and video was released on Monday morning of a U.S. fighter jet crashing after a friendly fire incident in Kuwait. Six pilots and crew members parachuted to safety. Identities of the four who perished the Iranian retaliation are being withheld until 24 hours after notifying next of kin, according to CENTCOM.

Iran retaliated by targeting U.S. military installations in six Arab countries, rousing more hostility towards Iran and triggering Germany, France, and the U.K. to join the fray to protect their interests. That was followed by an Iranian missile strike early Sunday morning in the heart of Tel Aviv.

So far, one woman has died, and nearly a dozen people were injured when the ballistic missile hit an apartment building. Israel's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oren Marmorstein believes it is a perfect example of how the U.S. and Israel are targeting Iran's military, while Iran is targeting civilians.

Marmorstein told reporters, "This is the result of the Iranian regime: ballistic terror. As you can see, ballistic missiles were aimed at a civilian neighborhood. This is a civilian building. We have children inside this building."

Another deadly missile strike on Sunday in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighborhood outside Jerusalem destroyed a synagogue and surrounding homes. So far, nine people are dead, and more than a dozen have been hospitalized as rescue crews dig through the rubble for those still missing.

Police Spokesman Master Sgt. Dean Elsdunne explained, "We know the purpose of this war. And this is a hard price to pay. One single life lost is unbearable, but the world knows the capabilities of Iran."

He added, "If we don’t stop and eliminate the regime that calls for 'death to America,' and is against all Western values and society, this will be a drop in the bucket "

Despite the onslaught against Tehran, Iranian missiles are being fired at Israel daily. Iranian state media announced on Sunday that an Interim Leadership Council will take over until another Supreme Leader is elected.

President Trump cautioned, "I once again urge the Revolutionary Guard, the Iranian military, to lay down your arms and receive full immunity or face certain death. It will be certain death. It won’t be pretty. I call upon all Iranian patriots who yearn for freedom to seize this moment. Be brave, be bold, be heroic, and take back your country."

The president believes the war could last up to five weeks, and he has agreed to talks with Iran's leadership, adding, "They should have done it sooner."

The Iranian church leader said, "We are witnessing this part of history, and this will be a liberation of the Christian church, the underground church, so that hopefully in the future, we won't call it (the) underground church anymore. And people can practice their faith, and they can spread the gospel again, not only in Iran, but in the whole region, in the whole Middle East."