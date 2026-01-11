Iran Protests: Speaker Threatens US and Israel as Trump Hails Freedom, Israel Braces, Crown Prince Urges Crowds

In this frame grab from footage circulating on social media shows protesters dancing and cheering around a bonfire as they take to the streets despite an intensifying crackdown, in Tehran Iran, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.(UGC via AP)

JERUSALEM, Israel – The speaker of Iran's Parliament, Mohammed Bagher Galibaf, warned on Sunday that Iran will strike at U.S. and Israeli interests if President Trump follows through on his pledge to help the Iranian protesters who have taken to the streets by the millions as animosity builds against the Islamist regime in Tehran.

Multiple media reports indicate that Israel is on high alert, although the government has been mostly silent on the matter.

Speaking before parliament, Iran's Galibaf declared, "Let us be clear: in the case of an attack on Iran, the occupied territories (Israel) as well as all U.S. bases and ships will be our legitimate target."

The speaker's warning came just hours after President Trump again took to social media on Saturday night, posting, "Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio by phone on Saturday, and the contents of the discussion haven't been released. Reuters reports one Israeli source who was present confirmed that one subject was the possibility of U.S. intervention in Iran.

In the streets, the death toll, according to Reuters, stood at 116 on Sunday, although reports inside Iran indicate a much higher number. Trump had warned on Friday that if the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Forces shoot protesters in the streets, “We will get involved. We’ll be hitting them very hard where it hurts.”

Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, son of the deposed Shah, has assumed a larger profile in recent days, especially since the regime shut down the Internet late last week. Pahlavi posted Sunday on X, writing, in part, "My compatriots, by your widespread and courageous presence in the streets across Iran for the third consecutive night, you have severely weakened Khamenei’s repressive apparatus and his regime. Reliable reports have reached me indicating that the Islamic Republic is facing a severe shortage of mercenaries to confront the millions of people in the streets, and so far, many armed and security forces have left their workplaces or disobeyed orders to suppress the people."

He added, "President Trump, as the leader of the free world, has closely observed your indescribable bravery and has declared that he is ready to help you. Do not abandon the streets. My heart is with you. I know that I will soon be by your side."