IDF Brigade on Mt. Hermon: Protecting Israel's Most Unpredictable Border

MT. HERMON, Israel – The northern border of Israel continues to be a complex and dangerous frontier where history, geography, and modern threats collide. CBN News traveled to the front lines, where Israeli soldiers are standing watch.

Mount Hermon may be Israel's highest peak and its only ski resort, but it's also a strategic location for Israel's defense.

From this position, Israeli forces guard the nation's northern border, where threats emerge without warning. For security reasons, we're protecting the identities of the soldiers we interviewed, identifying them only by rank.

Maj. (Res.) M told us, "That (Mt. Hermon) is a very important point for our country. We have our neighbors right behind us; it's the Syrian border. And in front of us, it's the Lebanese border. We can see above the borders to the Syrian side, to the Lebanese side."

The men and women of the Israel Defense Forces 810th Mountains Brigade are tasked with holding the sensitive location. However, the threat isn't always predictable.

M explained, "We don't know exactly who is the enemy right now. So if it was for sure, the Syrian army. Now we are not sure. Maybe it's ISIS, maybe it's a lot of groups that we don't know. So we're much more ready for everything."

Maj. Res. G stated, "History showed us, especially in the past two years, since the 7th of October, that we need to protect each line and every border that Israel has. I wouldn't know what would happen if we weren't here. But I can tell you that our citizens in the Golan Heights, that our citizens in Kyriat Shmona, would be less safe. And our responsibility as the IDF, as the Israeli Defense Forces, is to make sure that our state, our people, our families, live their lives in the safest way possible."

For soldiers stationed on Hermon, the mission is deeply personal

G noted, "You kind of get a very strong feeling and sense of feeling that, while I'm here,.and I'm really enabling our families to come after two years that they weren't able to come here because of the threat, to come here and enjoy life, celebrate life."

The IDF proclaims that defense is its guiding principle.

" I think (it's) what people don't understand about the IDF and its purpose. And its purpose is to defend the people," G observed.

Protecting this ground goes beyond borders. It also means safeguarding land that provides vital resources and sustains life well beyond the mountain.

"So, agriculture, we need to save this place, because all the snow that melts into the Jordan River and then to the Kinneret, the Sea of Galilee, that it 's a very important source of water for drinking," G told us.

The IDF soldiers on Mt. Hermon also urged people around the world to seek the truth.

Sgt. Major (Res.) G remarked, "The first thing I want to say to people is, research. So, if you hear something like I do, just do small research, and you can see the truth. And another thing I want to say is thank you. Thank you for the support.

After spending time with the soldiers, it is clear they love their country. They're proud of what they do, and they understand the mission.

One officer explained, "I'm married, I have four kids. I have a job. Most of my soldiers are married too, with kids at home and work, and some of them are students. It's not easy at all, but we believe in what we do, and we have the right to do it. Just pray and continue praying. I believe a lot in prayer. So it's, it's very important. It's the second weapon that we cannot see."

The Psalms describe this mountain as a blessing. The covenant identified it as the northern border of Israel. And in modern times, the IDF stands guard, not seeking conflict or war, but preventing it.