Hamas Opens Fire on Israeli Troops, Intelligence Bombshell Reveals Threats to European Jews

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Israeli government has warned that Hamas is trying to blow up the ceasefire in a most violent way, as a major intelligence bombshell reveals threats to Jews and Israelis across Europe.

A major break in the ceasefire occurred on Wednesday after Hamas gunmen opened fire on Israeli troops inside the Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces responded with a wave of airstrikes, targeting a high-level meeting of Hamas commanders.

The Trump administration is backing Israel's response.

According to reports, a senior U.S. official said that Hamas is "lashing out" at the United Nations Security Council's passage of the Trump peace plan for Gaza and is now trying to shatter the ceasefire.

In Europe, Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, revealed that it has uncovered a Hamas terror network operating across the region that has led to a wave of arrests.

Israeli spies claim to be coordinating with authorities in Germany, Austria, and other countries to expose weapons caches, explosives, and operatives plotting attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets in Europe.

A key suspect is the son of senior Hamas leader Basem Naim.

Israel contends that the findings prove Hamas's top leadership is directing European terror operations despite public denials.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a rare visit to the IDF-controlled buffer zone in Syria, calling Israel's presence there vital to his country's security.

"We attach enormous importance to our ability, both defensive and offensive, here, protecting our Druze allies, and especially protecting the State of Israel and its northern border across the Golan (Heights). This is a mission that could evolve at any moment, but we are counting on you," Netanyahu told the soldiers.

The trip comes as quiet talks with Damascus over a security arrangement for southern Syria have stalled.

And a new report out of London is sparking international outrage: a study of nearly 300 Palestinian textbooks and dozens of teacher guides finds the curriculum being taught to Palestinian children is still packed with antisemitism, in direct violation of a European Union agreement signed last year.

The analysis from IMPACT-se research group asserts that Jews are routinely depicted as deceitful, manipulative, and inherently corrupt enemies of Islam. Researchers say the blueprint comes from the Nazis.

IMPACT-se's Arik Agassi stated, "They started with education and rewriting the curriculum. Why? Because they understood (that) if they want to maintain power, they need to educate a future generation according to their values – the same thing ISIS did when they came to power."

One seventh-grade teacher's guide even claims that Israeli soldiers bash children's heads in front of their mothers and mutilate women for jewelry, and then it instructs students to draw those scenes.

In Washington, on Thursday, the White House is hosting the recently released Israeli hostages as part of the ceasefire deal. Former hostage Eitan Mor plans to give President Trump a letter and a silver dreidel, a spinning top popular during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, to thank him.