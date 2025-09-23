France Recognizes Palestinian State in Meeting Boycotted by US, Israel as Rosh Hashanah Begins

JERUSALEM, Israel – France and Saudi Arabia led several nations in recognizing a Palestinian state and supporting a two-state solution at a summit in New York on Monday. The United States and Israel boycotted the summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced France's participation, saying, "I declare today that France recognizes the State of Palestine."

On Monday's 700 Club, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon slammed those declarations, calling them a reward to Hamas for their murderous attack on October 7th, 2023.

“It’s shameful," Danon remarked. "They are rewarding terrorism. We know that it's an empty declaration. Nothing good will come from those declarations. and they are detached from reality. You know, we still have 48 hostages in captivity. Hamas is still in control of parts of Gaza, and instead of supporting Israel, the only force who is actually fighting evil on the ground, fighting Hamas, (they are) condemning Israel and trying to reward terrorism.”

Danon indicated that Israel's government will decide which counter-measures to take after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Donald Trump next week and then returns to Israel.

France also issued a so-called "New York Declaration," calling for the Palestinian Authority to lead Gaza after the war and for an invitation for international troops and a U.N. mission to deploy in the Gaza Strip.

President Trump addresses the United Nations today, where he's expected to criticize "globalist organizations" and tout his foreign policy successes.

The president will meet a select group of Arab and Muslim leaders at the U.N. to discuss the end of the war in Gaza and present his principles for who governs in the post-war period, according to a report in Axios.

Hamas reportedly has sent Trump a letter asking him for a personal guarantee of a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for releasing half of the hostages.

Meanwhile, Israel's military says it has no other choice but to push deeper into Gaza City to defeat the remaining Hamas stronghold, while the terror group and the Israel Defense Forces battle over the residents of Gaza City.

Hamas continues to block them from leaving combat zones. The IDF is carrying out a wide-scale campaign to get Gazans out of harm's way. So far, more than half a million people have left, but many remain, in what some are calling the biggest human shield in history.

On Tuesday and into Wednesday, Israel and Jews around the world are celebrating Rosh Hashanah, coinciding with Yom Ha Teruah, the Feast of Trumpets, established in the Book of Leviticus:

"Then the Lord spoke to Moses, saying, 'Speak to the children of Israel, saying: ‘In the seventh month, on the first day of the month, you shall have a sabbath-rest, a memorial of blowing of trumpets, a holy convocation. You shall do no customary work on it; and you shall offer an offering made by fire to the Lord.’" Leviticus 23:23-25

Prime Minister Netanyahu sent video greetings to Jews around the world, noting, "As the Jewish New Year begins, we see a rising tide of antisemitism in many countries. I say to every Jew, wherever you may be, you’re not alone. Israel will always be your home. From Jerusalem, the undivided, eternal capital of the Jewish people, I send to every Jewish home in the world the blessings of a Happy New Year.”