Breakthrough Report? Hamas to Accept Ceasefire, Hostage Deal Under 'Immense Pressure' from IDF

JERUSALEM, Israel – A possible breakthrough in the Gaza war: reports in the Middle East indicate that Hamas has accepted a previously offered proposal that calls for a 60-day ceasefire and the return of the Israeli hostages.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir called the Hamas acceptance of the proposal "A turning point in the war."

However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be taking a wait-and-see approach as the IDF continues its plans for the takeover of Gaza City.

"I spoke with the defense minister and the IDF about our plans regarding Gaza City and the completion of our missions," Netanyahu said. "And like you, I hear the reports in the media, and from them you can be impressed by one thing – Hamas is under immense pressure."

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met with Hamas and Egyptian mediators on a proposal that would include a 60-day truce and the release of ten living hostages in exchange for the release of 200 Palestinian prisoners serving 15-year-to-life sentences in Israeli prisons, and the release of all remaining dead Israeli hostages in exchange for ten Palestinian bodies.

Other terms include the temporary halt of the IDF's planned offensive and the formation of a committee to govern Gaza.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz noted, “Hamas, for the first time, after weeks of not being willing to discuss any deal to release hostages, even though even Turkey had already approached it and Qatar had approached it, suddenly it is on the table."

Katz added, "The reason is clear, and we see it now in discussion – only their fear that we seriously intend to occupy Gaza – facing this alternative, they are willing to discuss.“

The new ceasefire plan is very similar to U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff's proposal that fell apart earlier this summer.

President Trump shares Netanyahu's skepticism. He took to Truth Social, posting, "We will only see the return of the remaining hostages when Hamas is confronted and destroyed!!! The sooner this takes place, the better the chances of success will be.”

While Hamas is under pressure from world leaders, Netanyahu is facing considerable pressure at home. Another large protest in Tel Aviv calling for the end of the war in Gaza is scheduled for this weekend.