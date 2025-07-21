Arab-Israeli Analyst: Israel Must Finish Iran Regime as Allies Defeated Nazis, Demand Unconditional Surrender

JERUSALEM, Israel – In the aftermath of last month's 12-day war with Iran, one Arab-Israeli influencer says the threat from Tehran will continue until the regime is dealt with in the same way the Allies dealt with the Nazis after World War II.

Both Israel and the U.S. have hailed the victory over Iran and its nuclear program last month, yet many Israelis are uneasy and feel there is more to be done.

Israeli journalist and advocate for Israel Yoseph Haddad told CBN News, "Make no mistake. The idea the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) won big time – big time. What we did in the 12 days (of the war) is unprecedented. It's unbelievable. It is one of the greatest victories of our country and our IDF. But the fact is that we have not completed the job."

Haddad contends that the Iranian regime is proud of targeting Israeli civilians, which shows why they must be destroyed and not just weakened.

Haddad spoke with us at the site of the recent Iranian missile attack in Beersheva, in which four Israelis were killed.

He insists that the military defeat is not the end of the threat, noting, "The Iranian regime, despite the fact of being defeated and weak but not eliminated, is very, very, very crucial for our security and for the Iranian people."

Haddad likened the current situation to Europe at the end of World War II.

"Imagine if in World War Two, America and Britain, and (their) allies said, ‘You know what? We won, but we're not going to eliminate completely the Nazis and destroy Hitler. We're just going to keep him as weak as he is.’ Do you think Hitler, with the neglect, had a final solution? It's exactly what the IRGC (Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps) and the Ayatollah is – the same thinking – which means they're not neglecting the last solution."

He continued, "And the last solution is to arrive at a nuclear bomb in order for them to destroy the little devil (Israel) and to reach the big devil, which is the United States."

At the end of the Second World War, Germany surrendered unconditionally, and the Allied forces divided the country into four zones. German leaders and military officials were tried for war crimes at Nuremberg. The Allies also worked to change the ideology.

What we're doing here right now is actually fighting for the whole free world, for the whole Western world, and we're putting the Israeli civilians in danger doing so," Haddad declared. His advice: "Continue fighting the IRGC, eliminating the IRGC. Free the Iranian people and bring security to Israeli civilians – both Arabs and Jews."

Meanwhile, inside Israel, Police Spokesman Dean Elsdunne said the police are working proactively to thwart Iranian attempts at drafting spies and getting information.

"We have over 23 cases of indictments for espionage, where Iranians are trying to use civilians here in Israel through financial ways, offering them money to complete seamlessly simple tasks by sending pictures, sending locations. And then it works its way up to even assassination attempts in providing information of sensitive areas," Elsdunne explained.

He told us that Israeli law enforcement officials are on top of it and are also working to secure Israel's borders.