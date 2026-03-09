Trump's Push to Ban Harmful Procedures on Kids Gains Momentum, US Hospitals Halve Gender Transitions

The debate of gender reassignment procedures for our nation's children is once again front and center. President Trump wants the federal government to take action against these experiments, making it a top issue going into the mid-term elections

During his recent State of the Union Address, President Trump once again called for the end of gender reassignment attempts for minors.

As part of this, he introduced Sage Blair. At the age of 14, school officials encouraged her to transition without her parents' knowledge. Bullied, sexually harassed, and confused, Sage ran away from home.

"A left-wing judge refused to return Sage to her parents because they did not immediately state that their daughter was their son. Sage was thrown into an all-boys state home and suffered terribly for a long time," Trump explained.

"But today, all of that is behind them because Sage is a proud and wonderful young woman with a full-ride scholarship to Liberty University. Sage and Michele, please stand up."

The president has made it clear: he stands with parents and supports laws that ensure they are not left in the dark about their children.

"Surely we can all agree. No state can be allowed to rip children from their parents' arms and transition them to a new gender against the parents' will. Who would believe that we're even talking about this? We must ban it, and we must ban it immediately," he insisted.

In addition, the president has already taken action to cut federal Medicaid and Medicare funds to hospitals that offer puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or gender reassignment surgeries to minors.

Why would physicians dedicated to preserving and protecting life, health, and wellness be involved in doing this to little kids?

"When you look at the decisions that were made, there was too much politics that jumped into medicine," Colonel Josh McConkey explained. "And it just overran common sense, and it overran the standard evidence-based practice that we've been doing for decades and decades."

McConkey is an emergency room physician and Iraqi combat veteran. He suggested Trump is redirecting American healthcare providers to return to scientific practices.

"The evidence has not really supported this type of practice. And this is just the government getting back to only funding medical research, like medical treatments for things that actually have some proven benefit."

Federal financial pressures, along with greater public awareness, are working to stem this tide. New York University Hospital, also known as NYU Langone Health, recently announced it will discontinue its transgender youth program.

In 2022, about 105 U.S. hospitals provided some form of gender altering procedures to minors. That number has now dropped by almost half, totaling only about 55 hospitals nationwide.

McConkey, a former Duke University professor, said he taught his students that surgery should be performed only if it clearly helps the patient. Studies show that gender reassignment surgery offers very little short-term benefit.

"In fact, when you look at the long-term health effects, they're actually quite dangerous. So when you look at the mental health issues alone and when you look at the bone density and brain development, those types of things have long-term health consequences that we're now seeing."

Consequences like permanent sterility.

At just 13 years old, Chloe Cole began taking puberty blockers and testosterone. By age 15, she underwent a double mastectomy. At 17, Chloe began to detransition. Now, she doesn't know if she will ever be able to have children.

She told Focus on the Family she grieves not being able to breastfeed someday.

"I had this moment: 'What have I done to myself? This is beautiful, this is incredible. I'm never going to be able to do it'," she said. "And that was the moment of which, 'I can't go any further, I can't keep doing this to myself. This is destroying me, this is horrific. I don't even know if there is any going back, but I'm sure not going forward.' And so, I made the choice to be detransitioned."

McConkey explained the importance of bringing children into the world.

"I have three children. Those are the things that I am most proud of. And, you know, just producing something, my wife and I, that we know is going to live on and hopefully do great things, and just having children is just one of those fundamental things that are so important to humanity," he said. "It's almost criminal."

Not only morally criminal, according to McConkey and other medical professionals, if President Trump gets his way, soon the gender reassignment of minors will be a federal crime as well.



