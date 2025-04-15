Shock Miracle: Singer Breaks Out in Prayer After Baby Born With No Pulse

“She wasn’t breathing [and] didn’t have a pulse.”

That’s how singer Colton Dixon recalls the 2020 birth of his daughter, Ava, telling CBN News how he and his wife, Annie, reacted as doctors rushed to save their child.

“Not the way you want to meet your daughter for the first time,” Dixon said. “What’s so wild is my wife did so well [with] the pregnancy and we got to the hospital, she went into labor naturally, and doctors and nurses were monitoring everything.”

But as the situation unfolded, doctors realized they needed to perform a C-section to ensure the couple’s twins were safely born. And that’s when the situation took a turn.

“Since it had taken so long, little Ava Dior, she had made her way into the birth canal and her body just didn’t know what to do with all of that,” Dixon said. “So her body shut down. So when she came out, she wasn’t breathing, didn’t have a pulse — and it was terrifying.”

Ultimately, in those earth-shaking moments, Dixon said he and his wife were faced with a “faith or fear decision,” with the duo choosing to lean into the former over the latter.

“My wife and I both, we started to pray and believe that God is who He says He is, and He’s still a God of miracles,” Dixon said. “And watched as the doctors and nurses worked on our little girl just beside us there.”

He continued, “And whether it was God reaching down and touching her or working through those … doctors and nurses, we saw little Ava Dior start to breathe and have a pulse.”

Dixon said his daughter’s pulse coming back offered immediate relief and was an answer to prayer, calling it a “wild, wild moment.”

The “Build a Boat” singer reflected deeper on the moments during which the crisis was unfolding, noting he and his wife simply rested on their faith in God’s promises. They knew God had already done miracles in their lives and truly believed he could do it again.

“We just started speaking over little Dior, like from the top of her head and soles of her feet,” he said. “I mean, we were getting bold with our prayers.”

And these bold prayers unfolded right in front of the nurses and doctors trying to help his baby — something Dixon and his wife didn’t think twice about.

“We probably looked really weird to the doctors and nurses, but, in that moment, we did not care at all,” he said.

Watch Dixon share more above. The singer is also out with a new kids’ book titled “Build a Boat.”

For more journeys like this, stream “Investigating the Supernatural: Miracles.” We’ll leave you with the trailer:

