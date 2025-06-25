Top Video Game Streamer Says He’s ‘Trying to Live Biblically,’ Going to Church Every Sunday

Tyler Blevins — known as “Ninja” in the video-game-streaming world — is opening up about the “journey” of faith he and his wife, Jess, are on, revealing they have been going to church every week.

“I’m just trying to be a better person, dude,” Blevins said during a recent livestream, responding to a critic who accused him of not taking enough breaks from video games. The popular streamer said he does step away from his computer “quite often” and is trying “to walk the walk and not just talk the talk.”

“Jess and I are going through this journey, where, you know, our relationship with God and Jesus … we’re going to church every Sunday,” he said during a recent Twitch livestream.

One of Blevins’ followers commented in the chat, “Ninja giving his life to God is the biggest streamer glowup ever. Congrats brother. Welcome home.”

“Thank you,” replied the gamer. “Kinda hard to even think about my time when I wasn’t, you know what I mean?”

The 34-year-old internet star admitted there are certain things about himself he would like to change, chiefly his temper and propensity toward hypocrisy.

“I find myself being hypocritical a lot of the times, and I don’t like that about myself,” he explained. “I also look back at a lot of the things that I did in the past — now, listen, I’m not saying I regret things in the past.”

“Obviously, there are things that I do,” the streamer continued. “But, like, I can’t keep trying to better myself and trying to live biblically and also in the meanwhile tell somebody I could buy their [expletive] bank and foreclose their house.”

Blevins recently stopped playing the game “Marvel Rivals,” citing the “toxicity” of the community.

He said he is now resisting the human inclination to verbally retaliate against people who direct mean-spirited comments toward him online.

“I found it easier to just stop playing ‘Marvel’ than to … people would just get to me,” he said.

Blevins’ transparency about his faith journey comes just a few months after the celebrity briefly shared the Gospel with his fans.

“Yes, dude, Jesus is King,” he said. “I mean, and if — even if you don’t think He is — don’t judge me for it, and I won’t judge you for it, man. I do, I just feel it’s so crazy, man.”

You can read more about that here.

