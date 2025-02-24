Rock Legend Alice Cooper Recounts How God 'Miraculously Delivered' Him from Alcohol Addiction

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper is considered an American icon. But decades ago, the young musician was spiraling out of control allowing fame, fortune, and partying to drive him to the brink of destruction – that is until God stepped in and turned his life completely around.

"Everything that could go wrong was shutting down inside of me," Cooper once told the New York Daily News. "I was drinking with Jim Morrison and Jimi Hendrix and trying to keep up with Keith Moon and they all died at 27."

Living on the edge of despair and desperation, Cooper was faced with two choices: either allow his alcohol addiction to kill him or give it all to Jesus.

"It was on the road – with all that dead time – when I would really drink too much," Cooper told Classic Rock. "I didn't have an off switch. And finally, it caught up with me."

The year was 1977 and Cooper was at the height of his career, but delving deep into the bottom of the bottom.

"I woke up one morning, threw up blood," Cooper told Greg Laurie on TBN's Praise segment. He told the evangelist that his wife Sheryl looked at him and simply said, "Party's over."

She and Cooper's manager, Shep Gordon, held an intervention telling him, "We couldn't love you more, and this is tough love."

The world-famous rock star found himself at Cornell Medical Center, a sanitarium located near the city of White Plains in Westchester County, New York.

"This was pretty much at the height of my career," he recounted. "But in that hospital, none of the other patients had any idea who Alice Cooper was. And the reason for that was very simple. The other patients were all insane!"

Cooper said God did the impossible while he was at the institute. He believes God supernaturally took his desire for alcohol.

"After two days, I felt great," he told Laurie. "I came out of there, never once had a fallback...Never fell back on alcohol. Never fell back on drugs."

"[It's been] 39 years, 38 years. So God just literally took it away from me," he said.

"So you don't describe it as you were cured," Laurie asked. "You say you were healed?"

"People say, 'You're a cured alcoholic.' And I go, 'No, I was a healed alcoholic.' God took it away from me," he explained. "Even the doctor said, 'It's impossible that you don't at least fall off the wagon at least three or four times because you're the classic alcoholic.' And I said 'What you don't understand is God took it away from me…It's a miracle.'"

Cooper continued, "After a while, they went, 'You know what? God took it away from you...Everything about your life should be deception. That's (what) an alcoholic and a drug addict does. They put on this air that they're cured, but back here they're doing this and they're doing that.'"

The rock star added that never happened to him and it led his doctors to recognize the divine in his transformation.

"Even the doctors were [saying],' miracle. You're a one-in-a-million case.' And I said well, 'You know God works like that.'"

If you don't know Cooper's conversion story, it is indeed "one in a million."

Laurie told CBN News Digital that Cooper found himself using cocaine alone in his room one day at the height of his dysfunction.

"He was snorting it, and he looked in the mirror, and he said, 'I saw blood coming out of my eyes. I don't know if it was a hallucination or if it was really happening, but all I knew was I was going to die,'" Cooper recalled.

At that moment, Cooper "called out to God" and his entire life changed.

"My wife and I are both Christian [now]," the then 70-year-old performer explained. "My father was a pastor, my grandfather was an evangelist. I grew up in the church, went as far away as I could from it — almost died — and then came back to the church."

Cooper is now using his platform to help young people understand that God loves them and that the devil is real.

"Be careful! Satan is not a myth. Don't sit around pretending like Satan is just a joke," Cooper said. "I think my job is to warn about Satan."

In a recent interview with Laurie, Cooper said he wants more people to know who Jesus Christ is.



"Most people I know, most young people think Jesus Christ is a swear word...they have no idea who Jesus Christ is. He is not preached enough...the most written-about character of all time, in history. And yet people go out of their way to not believe in Him."

Laurie asked, "Why do you think that is?"

Cooper replied, "I think it's because they don't want to give up their godship. They believe the Hollywood version of 'I do more good than bad'. And I say Satan has got you right where he wants you. '[Jesus said] I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life, and no one comes to the Father but by Me.' Those are the truest words ever spoken. How can you deny that?"

