KC Chiefs Owner's Wife Points to Prophecy that Tied Previous Super Bowl Win to 'End-Time Revival'

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl LIX to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As the team prepares for its seventh Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, the wife of the Chief's owner is pointing to something even more significant, recently sharing how it is nothing but the hand of God that has gotten them this far.

Tavia Hunt reflected in a post on Instagram that she is heading into football's biggest night of the year filled with gratitude, amazed at all that God has done.

"Overwhelmed. That's the word that comes to mind when we reflect on the lavish grace, favor, and faithfulness of God. I've said it before: I don't think God cares about football, but He cares deeply about people," Hunt opened up.



She says what many people are seeing with the Chiefs this season is the highlight reel, but God brought them through a very dark season.

"In 2012, we were broken—winning only 2 games and facing an unimaginable tragedy," she wrote. "It was a humbling, desperate season, and we had nowhere to turn but to God. That brokenness brought us to total dependence on the One who holds it all."

Chiefs' owner and CEO Clark Hunt inherited the team from his father, Lamar Hunt. Lamar founded the team as the Dallas Texans in the American Football League. A few years later, the franchise relocated to Kansas City in 1963 and changed its name. The Chiefs won their first Super Bowl championship in 1970, but they would end up waiting five decades before their next big chance.

Clark Hunt took ownership of the team in 2005. As the team still struggled for years, Tavia says she and Clark were seeking the Lord through prayer.

"We began praying 1 Chronicles 4:10 and committing the team to the Lord. Shortly after, Clark hired Andy Reid, and God brought the Reids to Kansas City at just the right time," she explained.

Hunt added, "The Chiefs hadn't been to a Super Bowl in 50 years, and the closest we got was losing to the Bills in the AFC Championship in 1993."

During that 50-year "dark season," a Christian prophet named Bob Jones prophesied the Chiefs would one day win the Super Bowl again, and when it finally happened, it would be a "sign of end-time revival."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***

It might sound like an unusual connection, but prophet, pastor, and podcast host Shawn Bolz recalls hearing the prophecy directly from Jones in 2003, and its deeper link to spiritual "chiefs."

"In 2003, I took an internship group, I ran from Kansas City, Missouri, to Moravian Falls, North Carolina, to meet the late, great prophetic voice, Bob Jones," he shared on his website, BolzMinistries.com.

"During our session with Bob, knowing we were from Kansas City at the time, he asked, 'Do you all like the Chiefs?' Several of our interns, including me, were very football-oriented; one had even played college ball. Bob then shared how one day the Chiefs would win the Super Bowl, and it would be a sign that God was raising up his apostolic chiefs and revival would be imminent. He also shared about the coming revival of over 1 billion souls that would all come to Jesus in one generation," Bolz recalled.



He continued, "Bob shared this revelation again in coming years with us and others, sometimes referencing a prophetic word over the Royals, sometimes talking about some other signposts, but he ended up relationally telling us (especially when we were ministering or talking to football players) the Chiefs word."

Tavia Hunt got wind of the prophecy in 2019.

"We learned of a prophecy from Bob Jones, who wrote that when the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl it would be a sign of end-time revival," she said.

And everything changed for the team in 2020 when the Chiefs overcame a double-digit deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers in a stunning win that bolstered the team's notoriety.

"Since that victory, we've witnessed incredible revival across this country and the world. College and NFL players are boldly proclaiming their faith, and there is an incredible revival happening on college campuses (see Unite_US). God is on the move, life is short, and we know that we are to use this platform for His glory," she said.

As CBN News reported, just days before the Chiefs won another Super Bowl in February of 2023, a collegiate revival broke out as Asbury University, kicking off a wave of revival moments at campuses and churches around the U.S. that's still ongoing.

READ The Jesus Revolution of 2023: From Asbury to Gen Z, Revisiting a Year of Revival

Meanwhile, Tavia Hunt attributes the team's success to not only prayer or prophecy, but the hard work of her husband, coaches, and players.

"It's a culture grounded in winning with character, honoring tradition, inspiring our fans, and uniting and uplifting our community. This journey is about walking alongside people we love and respect, who inspire fans, unite Kansas City, and honor God through their actions," she expressed.

"By God's grace we've had success, but it's not 'black magic' or referee favoritism (look at the stats on this)—it's lots of hard work, belief, and purpose," she continued.



Hunt adds for the players it is about so much more than football. As CBN News reported, her husband has always aimed to make Christian faith a part of the Chief's culture.

The Kansas City Chiefs stadium has a chapel service for people at the games and chaplains are a part of the Chiefs and FC Dallas organizations, he told the Tyler Morning Telegraph in 2019.

"We want our employees to develop spiritually," Hunt said. "In the National Football League, Christ is really glorified. My identity is my faith in Christ."

Tavia says she is seeing fruit in many of the player's lives.

"Patrick Mahomes leads with humility and puts God first. Marcellus Casey, our team chaplain, pours into players and their families through weekly Bible studies and prayer. Many of our players—Drew Tranquil, Harrison Butker, Chris Jones, Nick Bolton, Trey Smith, and more—openly share their faith, lifting each other up on and off the field," she said.

She closed the post by telling football fans and followers where to put their faith.

"Times are uncertain, but one thing remains true: Jesus saves, and we all need more of Him. In this historic moment, let's not miss the person who changed history and gained the ultimate victory – the one Jesus won for us on the cross. Thanks be to God for all that He's done and continues to do. To God be the glory!