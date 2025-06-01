Jonathan Roumie, 'The Chosen' March Toward Emotional Crucifixion Scene

Jonathan Roumie, the actor who portrays Jesus in “The Chosen,” is preparing to film one of the most cinematically difficult and overtly emotional moments: the crucifixion.

Along the way, Roumie, who spoke with CBN News on the red carpet of the 2025 K-LOVE Fan Awards, discussed the importance of reflecting and praying as he continues to play God’s son.

“How am I gonna get through it all?” he said when asked when flows through his heart and mind as he ponders the path he’s been on. “And how can I pray more and how can I get closer to God in the meantime while I’m on this journey?”

Roumie continued, “And how do I stay close to Him once I’m no longer on the journey?”

Ultimately, the actor said it all comes down to trust in the Almighty.

“At the end of the day, if I’m not trusting Him, I’m not doing it right,” he said. “So I’ve committed to just letting Him lead me and hopefully not getting in my way, or, more importantly, His way of what He has planned for me.”

Roumie said he knows God has placed him in this position for a “very specific reason” and reflected on the many ways “The Chosen” is inspiring lives across the world.

“The impact that the show has been having on people around the world has been mind blowing,” he said. “And, so, I just have to trust in that and just honor that and do the best that I can to just bringing everything that I have to the role.”

When it comes to the upcoming crucifixion scenes and other major moments in the Gospel narrative, Roumie said he’s working on “self-emptying” to prepare his heart and mind.

“Just get out of the way,” he said. “Just get out of the way of the spirit and let the spirit move and direct me where it needs to.”