Joe Rogan Says There's 'Something To' Church, Is Fascinated By Jesus' Willing Sacrifice

Famed podcaster Joe Rogan said on a recent episode of his show he likes attending church services.

The UFC commentator, known for his eponymously named podcast, has been attending church services now for several months and said last week he finds it encouraging to be around Christians working to better understand Scripture.

“It’s a bunch of people that are going to try to make their lives better, trying to be a better person,” Rogan said last Wednesday. “I mean, for me — at least the place that I go to — they read and analyze passages in the Bible. I’m really interested in what these people were trying to say, because I don’t think it’s nothing.”

He also said “atheists and secular people” who jump to dismiss the veracity of the Bible are not as bright as they might believe themselves to be.

Rogan said, “I hear that among self-professed intelligent people, like, ‘It’s a fairy tale.’ I don’t know that’s true. I think I think there’s more to it. I think it’s history, but I think it’s a confusing history. It’s a confusing history because it was a long time ago, and it’s people telling things in an oral tradition and writing things down in a language that you don’t understand, in the context of a culture that you don’t understand.”

He made similar comments on May, casting doubt on evolutionary theory.

At the time, he said, “It’s funny, because people will be incredulous about the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but, yet, they’re convinced that the entire universe was smaller than a head of a pin and that for no reason that anyone has adequately explained to me, instantaneously became everything?”

Rogan this month called Christianity “the most fascinating” of the world’s religions, because it centers on the life, ministry, crucifixion, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“Christianity in particular is the most fascinating to me,” he said, “because there’s this one person that everybody agrees existed, that, somehow or another, had the best plan for how human beings should interact with each other and behave.”

The popular podcast host said he is intrigued by Jesus’ character and that fact that He willingly went to the cross.

“He didn’t even protest,” said Rogan. “[He] died on the cross, supposedly for our sins. It’s a fascinating story. What does it represent, though? That’s the real thing. What was that? What happened? Who was Jesus Christ, if it was a human being. What was that? That’s wild.”

Pray the Holy Spirit will continue to work in Rogan’s life.