Gina Carano Credits God's Grace After Major Settlement With Disney Over 'Mandalorian' Firing

"The force" must be with Gina Carano.

Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company settled with the former “Mandalorian” star, who sued the two studios last year after she was fired in 2021 because she “dared voice her own opinions” — conservative views — on social media.

“I hope this brings some healing to the force,” Carano wrote in a statement posted to X, going on to thank entrepreneur Elon Musk for funding her wrongful termination lawsuit against the entertainment giant.

More than that, the ex-Disney star is pointing to the Lord and His grace for the outcome of her lawsuit, writing she is “humbled and grateful to God for His love and grace in this outcome.”

“I am excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter,” she added. “My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me.”

The 43-year-old celebrity, who played the character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” spinoff series, used her social media platforms to express her conservative ideals, speaking out against COVID-related lockdowns, Black Lives Matter riots, and transgender ideology.

Disney ultimately ousted Carano. In a statement released at the time, the company accused her of “denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities.” The former MMA star was also dropped by her casting agency, UTA.

In 2024, Carano sued Disney and Lucasfilm for punitive damages arising from wrongful termination and discrimination. Disney, for its part, sought to have the case dismissed, claiming the brand had a First Amendment right to disassociate from Carano and her views. Carano responded to Disney, claiming the Burbank-based brand made it clear it “will fire you if you say anything they disagree with” and will “misrepresent, malign, and mischaracterize” employees with whom it takes issue.

Disney now is singing from a different songbook.

In its own statement after the settlement was reached, it said Carano was “always well respected” by her colleagues and vowed to try to work with the star again “in the near future.”

“The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies,” read Disney’s statement. “Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect. With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future.”

After news of the settlement broke, Carano wrote on X: “[A]nd the truth shall set you free.”

