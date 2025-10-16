Former Pussycat Dolls Star Kaya Jones Tackles Rampant Anti-Israel Sentiment: 'Our Messiah Is Jewish'

“Our Messiah is Jewish.”

Those are the words of Kaya Jones, the former Pussycat Dolls singer who left it all behind to go to Hebrew Bible school after becoming a born-again Christian and dedicating her career to the Lord.

Her comments in support of Israel come as antisemitism is on the rise in the U.S. and in the U.K., and was filmed just before President Donald Trump flew to Egypt, where he signed a Gaza peace deal after the remaining living hostages held by Hamas were reunited with their families in Israel.

“[God’s] Word is perfect,” Jones told CBN News. “So, we either believe that, or we’re calling God a liar. And my God is not a liar; He is true to every promise. There will be the full restoration of the house of Jacob, and we are a part of that — we are a big part of it. We are to be the fragrance of the Messiah so that our brothers and sisters in the nations that do not know Him can see Him.”

She went on to say Israel and the Jewish people “are a big part of the roots of this tree” of Christianity.

“We can’t have amnesia right now and forget where we come from,” Jones continued. “Our Messiah is Jewish and our traditions — every part of our Christian Bible and traditions — is quilted by the seeds of Abraham. It is very serious that we understand that.”

Jones, who just released her debut Christian album, “The Royal Collection,” also called into question the biblical literacy of social media influencers who have used their clout to condemn and villainize Israel.

Those remarks come as people like podcaster Candace Owens has called Israel a “demonic state.”

Speaking to fellow podcast host Tucker Carlson, Owens said, “Everything they’re doing is demonic. I want nothing to do with it. I will never support Israel into the future. … I do not support Israel and I do not think that Jewish Americans should support Israel.”

“I hear a lot of these influencers talking against the nation of Israel and I wonder where their theology is,” Jones said. “Where did they get this notion? Was it just deep-diving into the internet or was it going to what the Scriptures tell us? Because Jesus is clear.”

The pop star referenced the Apostle Paul’s writing in Romans 11:17-18 (NLT), in which he wrote:

But some of these branches from Abraham’s tree — some of the people of Israel — have been broken off. And you Gentiles, who were branches from a wild olive tree, have been grafted in. So now you also receive the blessing God has promised Abraham and his children, sharing in the rich nourishment from the root of God’s special olive tree. But you must not brag about being grafted in to replace the branches that were broken off. You are just a branch, not the root.

Jones, a Canadian-born American, cautioned non-Jewish Christians against divorcing themselves from the nation of Israel, which she believes God will restore.

She went on to say both President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have “thankless” jobs and urged Christians to be prayerful for them, because “they do have the weight of the world on their shoulders.”

“I’m very proud of President Trump,” she said, referring to the agreement he has brokered between Israel and Gaza. “We needed to get these people home and the war needs to end. It’s coming to an end, and I’m grateful. If it’s bothering people when we say, ‘Good work,’ when it’s for peace, then something’s wrong with us, because it doesn’t matter which side of the aisle you sit on, peace should be for the whole world. We want peace.”

You can listen to our full interview with Jones — in which we talked about her testimony, her baptism, how she writes Christian music, and so much more — in the video above.

