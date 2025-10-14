Trump Signs Gaza Peace Deal in Egypt, as Hostage Families Embrace Joy of Reunion, Prepare for Recovery

President Donald Trump greets Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi speaks during a summit to support ending the more than two-year Israel-Hamas war in Gaza after a breakthrough ceasefire, Oct. 13, 2025, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Trump returned to Washington on Monday after a whirlwind trip to Israel to address the Knesset and sign a historic peace agreement in Egypt. Israelis are still relishing the return of twenty living hostages after two years in Hamas captivity.

Israelis witnessed the joyous occasion of family reunions as the twenty hostages returned to their loved ones.

Now begins the long road to recovery.

Dr. Daniel Trotzky of the Sourasky Medical Center explained, "In the coming days, they will continue to receive comprehensive medical and emotional assessments carried out at a pace and in a manner suited to each individual's condition and wishes, as well as those of their families, whom we have had the privilege to know in the recent days."

Dr. Trotzky added, "As we know, the road to recovery for both of the returnees and their families will be long. And we will be here for them every step of the way with humility, care, and sensitivity."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

In Sharm el-Sheik on Egypt's Red Sea coast, Trump met with world leaders where he and the leaders of Egypt, Turkey, Qatar and the U.S. signed a peace agreement that read in part, "We, the undersigned, welcome the truly historic commitment and implementation by all parties to the Trump Peace Agreement, ending more than two years of profound suffering and loss – opening a new chapter for the region defined by hope, security, and a shared vision for peace and prosperity."

President Trump declared, "This is the day that people across the region and around the world have been working, striving, hoping, and praying for. They have done things over the last month that I think were really unthinkable. Nobody thought this could happen. With the historic agreement we've just signed, those prayers of millions have finally been answered."

In the meantime, what some see as the planting of seeds for future terror, nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners were released as part of the Gaza peace agreement. Many of the prisoners were serving life sentences for terrorist attacks that were responsible for the deaths of Israelis.

Inside Gaza, Hamas has taken over areas where the Israel Defense Forces pulled out and began public executions of those who opposed their rule or were accused of collaborating with Israel. So far, the terror group has released only four of the 28 bodies of those who were killed during their captivity.

Last week on The 700 Club, while Hamas was still negotiating, Gordon Robertson spoke with Lishay Miran Lavie, wife of former hostage Omri Miran. Near the end of the interview, Robertson asked about the possibility of her husband coming home soon.

She replied, "I know it's not over until its over, but like I say before, I always have hope to see my Omri again."

Robertson then told her, "We'll join with you in your prayer to Hashem that once again you'll hear the cry 'Abba, Abba!' from your two little girls and once again you'll see that smile in his eyes may that happen and may God be very gracious to you and give you your heart's desire and may it happen very quickly."

On Monday, those prayers were answered, as Omri and his family were reunited.