'The Chosen' Hits #1 on Prime, Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Crucifixion Video Goes Viral

"The Chosen," the multi-season TV series about the life of Jesus and his disciples, is continuing to grow in popularity and climb new heights. This time, the Bible-based drama has soared to the No. 1 spot on Amazon Prime Video.



Amazon MGM Studios shared the announcement on Instagram writing, "He's leading the way."

Fans of the series commented online celebrating the milestone.

Some shared how the series has personally impacted their faith.

"The last episode had me weeping & hugging my Bible...I love Jesus so much – thank you for making this show," one person wrote.

"What I like most about the series is the way you've humanized the apostles and Jesus. We knew they were human, but in the series, everything is perfect. Thank you for this," another fan said.

"What a Great Season," another expressed. "All of the seasons prior were excellent but the Judas and Jesus scenes, so much emotion and understanding of each other's fate, purpose, and decision. I know season 6 is going to Shake the world."

Dallas Jenkins, creator of the show, commented, "We're here for it. :)"

As CBN News reported, production for season 6 is currently underway in Italy and the team is filming one of the most critical scenes of the entire series: the crucifixion.

Newly released footage of the behind-the-scenes production of that scene reveals a very emotional cast and crew.

The now-viral footage on Facebook reads, "If you want to know what it was like to film the crucifixion scene in Italy...This is it."

Notable characters in the series including Apostle John played by George Harrison Xanthas, Mary Magdalene played by Elizabeth Tabish, and Mary, Jesus' mother, played by Vanessa Benavente, are all weeping real tears.



Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus, is not seen in the reel shared on Facebook. However, he told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that shooting this season has been extremely emotional.

"We're about halfway through Season 6. It's been the most difficult thing we've ever done. And for many of us as actors, it was the most challenging work that we've ever had to do. For many of us, spiritually and emotionally, it was excruciating; it was brutal," he shared.

Roumie opened up about what it was like to act out one of the most painful and pivotal moments in human history.

"You're on a cross. You're pretty much in nothing but a loin cloth, and the temperature drops at night," he explained. "And for me, it's an entering into Christ's suffering in a way that has to go far enough for me personally to be believably authentic to an audience. So, there's a certain amount of communion in that suffering that I end up experiencing, because that's the only way to do this job."

Roumie said the scene was filmed at the same location that the Passion of the Christ was filmed adding, "It's not something I would ever want to shoot again."

"You're covered with prosthetic pieces and wounds and stuff that are physically glued onto your body, which takes hours," he said. "And then they're kind of slowly ripped off at the end of the nights, unglued with all sorts of chemicals and stuff to take them off, and that's more painful than putting them on," he explained.

Before production kicked off in April, Roumie and the show's creator and director, Dallas Jenkins, asked for prayer from fans and followers.

"I'd be lying if I said it's 'business as usual'. Or easy. Or 'fun scenes to film.' It's not. It's heavy. It's humbling. And it's holy. But in preparation for, and amidst this profound responsibility, I'll be uniting myself more intentionally to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the very heart that broke for us," Roumie shared in an Instagram post.

He added, "If you feel called, please continue to keep me in your prayers. Myself, our cast, and crew need them now more than ever. It's been a period time of mental, physical, and spiritual warfare."

Both Roumie and Jenkins hinted it would be a huge undertaking to bring this season to the screen.

"I'm filming and I've got some pretty intense crucifixion stuff this week, including mostly night shooting," Dallas explained. "So it's going to be an intense week, very difficult. So please keep us in mind and in your prayers for that."

Many fans expressed on Amazon MGM Studio's recent post that they are eager to watch Season 6.

For now, the series, including Season 5, can still be viewed on the streaming platform. It will be available for international audiences on July 13.

This season will be available for free on the show's app of the same name and website beginning Sept. 13.

