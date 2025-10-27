US Missionary Abducted by Suspected Jihadists: 'Pray for His Protection'

An American missionary who was abducted in the West African nation of Niger by suspected jihadists is still missing.

Kevin Rideout was taken from his home in Niger's capital in the middle of the night last week in a Toyota Corolla by three armed suspected jihadists, according to several reports.

Rideout is a pilot for the evangelical missionary agency Serving in Mission. He was taken hostage from the capital city of Niamey, less than 100 yards from the presidential palace.

Rideout's cell phone last placed him in an area considered to be "a sanctuary for groups affiliated with the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara," but that was six days ago.

Bryan Stern, founder of the crisis response group Grey Bull Rescue, told Fox News Digital why securing a hostage in organized kidnappings can be difficult.

"What happens in most of these cases is whoever took the hostage isn't who's holding on to the hostage," Stern said. "The people who hold hostages generally are a lot smarter, a lot more capable, less disposable… so getting to them as soon as possible does matter in a very demonstrable way."

The U.S. State Department issued a statement saying they are "aware of reports of the kidnapping of a U.S. citizen in Niamey, Niger. Since we were alerted to the situation, our Embassy officials have been working with local authorities."

"It is a top priority for the Trump Administration to look after the safety of every American, and we are seeing efforts from across the U.S. government to support the recovery and safe return of this U.S. citizen," a spokesperson with the department told AP.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you keep receiving the latest updates from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

The U.S. Embassy in Niamey issued a security alert last week warning that American citizens "remain at a heightened risk of kidnapping throughout Niger, including in the capital city."

Christian persecution has increased in Niger since 2023 after a military coup led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani, head of the presidential guard unit, deposing democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

The new authorities ousted Western partners, including the United States, which has a military presence in the country, AP reports.

Ulf Laessing, the head of The Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Sahel program, which focuses on sub-Saharan Africa, told the outlet that security has worsened in recent months and jihadists "are reviving a kidnapping business" which started with tourists and is now targeting aid workers.

Meanwhile, evangelical leaders are asking believers to "pray without ceasing" for Rideout.

Evangelist Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse, shared Rideout's status on Facebook and asked his followers to "pray for his protection and that he will be released unharmed and able to come home."

American missionary Josh Sullivan was kidnapped in South Africa in April and held for ransom, but was rescued in a shootout days later. He told Fox News that Christians should not only be praying for Rideout's return, but also to ask God to send more missionaries into spiritually dark places.

"Christians are being attacked all over the world. Not only is that something we need to pray for, but also something that hopefully will encourage young men to realize that we need more missionaries. Pray for missionaries to be sent all over the world. Even in dangerous places, people need to hear the Word of Jesus Christ, the Gospel of Jesus Christ," he expressed.

Niger is the 28th most dangerous country for people to be Christian, according to Open Doors' 2025 World Watch List.

"The presence of radical Islamist groups has led to frequent attacks and kidnappings, significantly limiting the freedom and safety of Christians," Open Doors reports.