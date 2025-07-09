Trump Slams Putin, Signals Ukraine Shift as Beijing Fuels Russia's War Machine

President Trump is losing his patience with Vladimir Putin. He vented his anger at the Russian president for ongoing attacks on Ukraine, and he's signaling a tougher stance.

At a cabinet meeting Tuesday, the president said he's tried to "play nice" in negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin but so far, without success.

Now, he's showing more frustration than usual with Putin.

"We get, we get, we get a lot of bull**** thrown at us by Putin," said a frustrated Trump. "If you want to know the truth. He was very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless."

The U.S. plans to send more weapons to Ukraine, just days after pausing critical deliveries meant to help Kyiv defend itself. "We want to put defensive weapons because Putin is not treating human beings right, he's killing too many people," said Trump.

Trump also said he's reviewing a new sanctions bill that would slap a 500% tariff on imports from any country that buys Russian uranium, gas, or oil.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called out countries like China and India that still buy Russian energy. Posting on X, Graham said: "When it comes to Putin and those who support his war machine, it is time to change the game."

Overnight, Russia launched its biggest drone attack since the war began: a record 728 drones and 13 missiles targeting 11 regions across Ukraine.

Most of those drones, called Shaheds, are made in Iran, using critical components sourced from China.

Ukraine's president is now openly accusing Beijing of helping fuel the war.

"We have a package of sanctions against companies from China that, unfortunately, supply components for Russia's weapons production, particularly for Shaheds," said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "There is clear evidence of this. The details are found in the debris of downed Shaheds."

Moscow has also stepped up long-range attacks on Ukrainian cities, including a July 4th barrage that sent hundreds of drones toward Kyiv, injuring more than two dozen people.

All this as Russia has reportedly amassed some 50,000 troops around Sumy, in northeast Ukraine, for a possible summer offensive.