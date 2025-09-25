'Trillion Peso March': 100,000 Filipinos Rally to Denounce Corruption and Demand Justice

MANILA – Over 100,000 Filipinos recently took to the streets in Manila and in major cities of the Philippines, in a powerful call for justice and accountability. As the country marked more than 50 years since Martial Law, protestors and faith leaders denounced corruption while also praying for national transformation.

Furious over what they call deeply rooted and systemic government corruption, this latest outrage centers on flood control projects where investigators have uncovered high levels of fraud and collusion.

In his State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. cited corruption in public works as a major factor behind the country's devastating floods. He warned that those found guilty would be held accountable. Investigations have since revealed that contractors, government workers, and members of the Senate and Congress allegedly conspired to pocket more than $30 billion in kickbacks from flood control and infrastructure funds.

Dubbed the "Trillion Peso March," protesters are demanding accountability and justice.

The September 21st rally marked the 53rd anniversary of Martial Law. For many, it served as a powerful reminder of past human rights abuses and widespread corruption under Marcos Sr., and a warning to never let history repeat itself.

While President Marcos Jr. is calling for an end to corruption and for stolen public funds to be returned, many people are hoping that rallies like this will pressure him and his family to lead by example and return what they have stolen from the Filipino people.

Church leaders played a strong role in the march, encouraging the Body of Christ to take a stand.

Global Ambassador of the World Evangelical Alliance, Bishop Efraim Tendero, reminded Christians, "Our voice should be heard. The government is instituted by God to promote good and restrain evil. And if the government is not anymore promoting good and restraining evil but rather they are part of this corruption, then we have to speak out because they are not fulfilling the God-given mandate for good governance."

National Director of the Philippine Council of Evangelical Churches, Bishop Noel Pantoja, said, "We thank God for this opportunity to be salt and light in our country, just like Pastor Martin Luther King who prayed and demonstrated his courage so that there will be freedom and emancipation of slavery in the United States. We praise God, all the people came because of the courage of this one pastor. There is hope in the Philippines, no to corruption. God bless the Philippines."

Demands go beyond justice as Filipinos are also pushing for systemic reform, hoping to end what they call a culture of corruption that's robbed the nation for generations.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest updates from a Christian perspective.***