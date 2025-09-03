Ousted for Being a Christian? Impeached Kenyan Deputy President Compares Himself to Trump

For years, Kenya has often been referred to as "the pride of East Africa" due to its stability, tourism industry, and strategic location, plus it's seen as a key U.S. ally.

Today, however, the country is experiencing political unrest, including deadly anti-government protests. One former leader, impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, says he's the man who can bring healing to Kenya.

The former deputy president and his wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, just finished a month-long U.S. tour, rallying support from fellow Kenyans living in America. While in Boston, the former D.P. told the crowd, "I am the front runner (for president) and have the best chance of winning (in 2027)."

Last October after two years of serving as deputy president to President William Ruto, the Kenyan National Assembly voted to impeach Gachagua on charges ranging from corruption to violating the oath of office.

Gachagua pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. When asked why he was impeached, he told CBN News, "The president (Ruto) had already made up his mind that he needed me out of office. I'm a practicing Christian, and there are certain things that I couldn't agree to," Gachagua said.

His biggest concern: President Ruto's controversial "shoot in the leg" policy, designed to curb anti-government protests.

"Anyone going to set ablaze anyone's business or property, such a person should be shot in the leg, be taken to hospital, and taken to court; they should not kill him," Ruto said.

Still, in the past year, dozens have been killed in clashes between police and demonstrators. Several news outlets also report people being abducted for practicing their constitutional right to free speech.

"And I tried to persuade him in private within government that it's not right to kill young people because they were expressing themselves, and he couldn't hear of it. I had to call a press conference as deputy president and disagree with the president in public, and he decided that we couldn't stay together," Gachagua said.

Ruto denies responsibility for the deaths and blames political rivals for sponsoring violence within the protests. So far, President Ruto's office has not responded to CBN's request for information on why Gachagua was impeached, but the former deputy compares himself to another impeached official.

"This is the same thing that happened to Donald Trump," Gachagua said.

"He was impeached because of what he believes in, because of his principles, because of doing what is right for the American people. I stand for what is right, and I will not have agreed to be part of a government that is killing young people for whatever reason, because it's against certain commandments, it's against my Christian beliefs. It is wrong," he said.

And just like President Trump, Gachagua says he's had many attempts on his life.

"Yes, there were two attempts when I was sitting in office. They wanted to poison our food. It did not happen. And when I left office, my security was withdrawn and there have been about four attempts on my life by armed criminal gangs under police provision. And it has not happened because God has taken care of me. Again, a Trump experience," he said.

Despite all of this, the 60-year-old Gachagua says he's the man to lead Kenya into the future.

"Well, the Kenyan people have put a lot of pressure on me because they are looking for somebody who is truthful, somebody who has integrity. And Kenyans, a big percentage, are Christians. They want somebody who is a true believer in the teachings of Jesus Christ and somebody who practices what he says in Kenya," Gachagua said.

He says the biggest issue facing his country is political corruption and the violent protests.

"The opposition has been captured, and all the institutions of oversight have been compromised. So, it has left the young people to speak for the Kenyan people. Of course, coupled with violation of human rights and making sure that there is nobody who can hold the president to account," he said.

Another concern is terrorism. Although the situation isn't as bad as many African nations, Kenya keeps soldiers on its borders with South Sudan and Somalia. The military presence often provokes attacks against Kenyan citizens.

"We have our soldiers in Somalia, and as a result, the Al-Shabaab keep on having reprisals or attacks on the Kenyan population. All we have to do is continue upping our game in terms of intelligence collection, in terms of protecting our towns, our cities, and our people. And I must say that we are very grateful to the American government for the support it has given the Kenyan government in the war on terror in terms of sharing of intelligence and the military bases that are in Kenya," he said.

As a lifelong Christian, Gachagua says his faith guides his political decisions.

"Good leadership is well anchored in the Bible. The Bible wants sanctity of human life. It wants people to be industrious; it wants people to work hard. And when you are practicing Christian, undoubtedly you become a very good leader, especially if you are true to the Christian values. Again, our Christian faith is very clear on family values. And to build a strong nation, you need to build strong families," Gachagua said.

With two years before the election, the former deputy president says he has faith in the political process.

"Kenya is a democracy, it's a constitutional democracy. And we have elections every five years. Much as we are struggling, we don't want change through any other method. We want to wait for the elections on the 10th of August 2027. Kenyans will wake up early, go to the ballot and elect leaders who can take care of their country," he said.

In the meantime, he wants to remind people that a strong Kenya is not only good for Africa but for the world.

"Kenya is an anchor state and the stability of the Kenyan nation stabilizes the East African region, which is also important for American strategic interest. So, a stable Kenya is good for America and it's good for the world," Gachagua said.



