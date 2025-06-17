Meeting in the 'Mountains of God': Young Christian Leaders Unite for the Gospel in Dangerous Region

ALMATY, Kazakhstan — In the cities and villages of Central Asia, faith remains a quiet, often dangerous act.

In the hearts of a growing number of young professionals, however, a new generation is rising—one determined to carry the light of Christ into their workplaces, communities, and countries despite the threats.

Kazakhstan, the world's largest landlocked nation, sits in the very heart of the countries of Central Asia.

At the foot of the majestic Tian Shan Mountains—known as the "Mountains of God"—a community of passionate, courageous Christians recently gathered on a mission.

It went beyond just their jobs, to include changing cultures and impacting their world for Christ, one conversation at a time.

"We came here to meet new people and to build a network with other professionals and learn how to be more effective as believers in our workplaces," Erzhanov Sypatai, a Christian from Central Asia, told CBN News.

These weren't just any attendees. They were professionals: teachers, doctors, lawyers, engineers, filmmakers, and business leaders.

While each brought their own dreams and ambitions, they all shared one bold purpose: use their careers as a platform to share the love of Christ.

Take Maira Karsabayeva, a film producer.

"When I tell my staff and colleagues that I'm a Christian, they don't believe me, because they think that Christians should be weak, but I am very courageous and not afraid," said Karsabayeva. "Therefore, this forum for Christian professionals really interested me because we can learn together how to make a difference in this world as believers."

Her story is deeply personal and mirrors the struggles of so many in this region. Maira isn't alone in her journey.

Sergey Rakhuba, the visionary behind this gathering, feels a deep connection to these young Christian professionals.

More than a decade ago, Rakhuba set out on a mission to raise up a generation of bold, faithful leaders who wouldn't shy away from sharing the Gospel in their workplaces.

"We want them to take with them, first of all, strategic concepts; we want them to take ideas, we want them to take passion and energy," Rakhuba described to CBN News. "With that inner drive, we want them to boldly and courageously live out their faith in their workplaces and spheres of influence—in the marketplace—so that the Gospel can reach modern society, so that it can reach even the most influential spheres of modern life in the former Soviet Union, especially in Central Asia."

It gave birth to the Next Generation Professional Leaders Initiative.

"We want to mobilize and motivate the young generation of Christian professionals—to step beyond the church walls into modern society and make their work, their profession, their influence, and their workplace as a pulpit for proclaiming the Gospel," said Sergey Rakhuba, who leads Mission Eurasia.

It's a mission born from his own life story, one that stands in stark contrast to the world where he grew up.

"In the Soviet Union, when I was growing up in a Christian family, it was nearly impossible for Christians to obtain higher education or hold any respectable or influential position in society. Christians were pushed to the margins," Rakhuba explained to CBN News. "They weren't allowed to become doctors, teachers, or lawyers. Private business didn't exist at all."

Soviet rule didn't just discourage faith—it actively stamped out any sign.

Churches went underground, and anyone who publicly professed their faith carried the brand: enemy of the state.

"The goal was to completely erase the church from public life in the Soviet Union," said Rakhuba.

Now, in the post-Soviet era, a new generation is rising.

"Today, young Christians in the former Soviet Union have full freedom to pursue higher education and take their rightful place in society as equals," said Rakhuba. "I don't say this with pride, but the Lord has allowed us to be leaders in this missiological movement—perhaps the first—to inspire the Church to serve the Church by motivating, mobilizing, and raising up a young generation of Christian professionals for ministry in modern society."

While the majority of Central Asia remains Muslim, more and more young people are embracing Christianity.

"God is giving us opportunities to tell people about the Word of God, and I see that many people who are far away from God are ready to hear the Gospel and they are hungry—they want to hear about salvation and hope," Perizat Sypatai, a Christian from Central Asia, told CBN News.

This year's forum, held here in Almaty, was Mission Eurasia's 10th initiative, bringing more than 500 Christian professionals from around the Central Asia region, including from nations that have in recent years witnessed a severe crackdown on religious freedom.

In addition to workshops on workplace ministry, the forum hosted roundtables focusing on the rising tide of religious restrictions across the region.

As the pressure mounts, so does their resilience.

Although government restrictions and rising Islamic extremism make it harder to practice Christianity, these young believers are finding ways to continue their mission.

"When we have less freedom, the believers are more united, and the church starts praying and fasting and following Christ more. We understand how expensive the price for our faith is," said Konstantin Kravtsov, of the Evangelical Alliance of Kyrgyzstan.

"Today in the post-Soviet space, whether we like it or not, there is cultural Islamic pressure," added Rakhuba. "This creates certain challenges, especially for the Christian movement in these regions. We're helping these young people so that, as they grow stronger in their faith, they can courageously bring that influence into modern society—even in the face of persecution."

As the conference drew to a close, Kazakh, Uyghur, Uzbek, Tajik, and Kyrgyz leaders—each facing their own struggles—came together, sharing ideas and strategies for bringing the Gospel to the unreached people groups of Central Asia.

"Here we are in Kazakhstan. It's one of the most reached in Central Asia, but still only half a percent evangelical among the majority of the Kazakh population," said Don Parsons with Mission Eurasia. "If you go to some of the other countries, in particular Tajikistan near the Afghan border, or over to Turkmenistan, you find 0.01%—negligible, just a few thousand believers among the millions in those particular countries."

Still, these young Christians are finding creative ways to practice their faith.

Rakhuba's mission: help them share Christ's love without risking their safety or careers.

"We ask for continued prayer for the leaders, that they would lead their congregations, churches, with courage, and that the young generation would take up the torch of faith and carry it forward boldly," said Rakhuba.

As these young professionals return home across Central Asia, they carry not just knowledge, but a renewed courage to be a light in regions where faith is tested—an impact that could last for generations.

