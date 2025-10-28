As Islamists Dismember Christians in Mozambique, Powerful Displays of Forgiveness Point to Jesus

More than 40 years ago, missionaries Rodney and Ellie Hein founded a Bible college under a tree in a remote, central region of Mozambique. For decades, their Afrika Wa Yesu ministry has worked to reach the nation with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. But now Christians throughout the region are facing an extremely dangerous threat.

As the kingdom of God advances in Mozambique, radical Islam's evil reign of terror targets Christian believers. They're driven from homes, then bloodied, and even beheaded. Their homes burned to the ground, traumatized survivors are forced to flee long distances looking for shelter in refugee camps.

While teaching on forgiveness at a church in America shortly after a political assassination here, Ellie Hein pointed to the church in Mozambique as a great example of what that virtue looks like.

On a trip north in Mozambique, which is infiltrated by radical Islamic terrorists who claim to have ISIS links, the Heins camped near a place where a woman was beheaded.

"Amongst the poorest of the poor, these terrorists are recruiting people who, if they don't radicalize, are butchered and their heads chopped off. Children and wives must watch the men who refuse to follow these terrorists be dismembered piece by piece. These family members are forced to eat the flesh and drink the blood of those who've been murdered," Ellie Hein said.

Recently, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) screen-captured, translated, and shared terrorists' report on their website, which included 20 photos of brutal attacks on Christians. According to the organization, the Islamic State of Mozambique is terrorizing the region, as CBN News reported on October 10th.



MORE: 30+ Christians Beheaded in Mozambique as Radical Islamic Terrorism Runs Rampant in Parts of Africa

The Heins visited a camp – one of many for the 60,000 refugees who've fled over a couple of months time – which serves as the makeshift home of an Afrika Wa Yesu-trained pastor and church members.

Excitement, singing, dancing, and feasting on food brought by the Heins characterized the reunion.

"They didn't speak of their suffering; they spoke of joy over sharing the Gospel where they were," Ellie Hein said.

The pastor said that after their homes were burned, God brought them to a place where there weren't any Christians. But now many are baptized in the Holy Spirit.

"We have visited different camps and villages and worshiped with them. We lead them in forgiveness and put up the table of the Lord, speak of the blood, and the forgiveness of our sins. They're so open to forgive. They're simple people but very profound," Ellie Hein said.

Another example of forgiveness – and one deeply personal to Ellie Hein – is Mozambican believers who've watched family members be dismembered, then receive Holy Communion.

One day, the lifelong missionary was teaching on the power in the blood of Jesus and the preciousness of His body when she remembered the group had been traumatized by the murder of family members.

"As I was breaking the bread, saying, 'This is my body; take and eat it,' I just went stone cold. How can I ask these people who've been through this trauma to say, 'eat of Your body'? I could only pray in tongues and speak of the love of God who gave His own Son," she said.

When Turning Point USA Christian apologist and cultural commentator Charlie Kirk was murdered at Utah Valley University in Orem, Hein was struck by the example of Erika Kirk, who, only days later, forgave the gunman who allegedly confessed to the assassination of her husband.

"At that moment, I knew it was her (Erika Kirk's) deliverance and America's breakthrough," said Hein.

Recently in Mozambique, a worship leader named Olga was attacked by unknown assailants as she was walking with her elderly mother. They hacked her body to pieces near one of Afrika Wa Yesu's bases in Inhaminga. Olga's husband died five years ago, and she was taking care of her mother, who is now the sole caregiver of three children.

"We are all in shock, the church as well as the community – not only at the tragic loss of a beloved sister in Christ, but at the horror of the event," Hein said.

A couple of months ago, two young men were murdered similarly in normally peaceful Inhaminga, while two others survived terrible wounds.

"These events are not unlike what is happening in the North with the Islamic insurgency, but there is no evidence that this is being done by insurgents as they are not trying to force them to convert to Islam," Hein said.

More recently, a pastor presided over a funeral service and burial, preaching the gospel to one of the largest crowds in years. A stranger among the crowd was taking photos and videos, which raised suspicion.

"They demanded to know why he was taking pictures, to which he replied that his 'boss' had sent him and instructed him to get a lot of pictures of the people and event. They attacked him with great force, and he, too, was left dead. This all leaves a lot of unanswered questions and a lot of fear," said Hein.

She added a beloved pastor they know carries the weight of the churches and is always available, even when he's called to identify and bury bodies.

"This is very traumatizing. He has a great heart of compassion, carrying the burden with much pain. He is also strong in the Lord and in the power of the Word of God. After we sent a message of consolation and encouraging words to the church, he responded," Hein said. Pastor Mariano asked people to pray for him, his wife Graca, their church family, and the community.

The Heins have forgiven communists, rebels, terrorists, and armed warriors many times since coming to faith in Jesus in 1976. Their stories are recorded in Mozambique: Beyond The Shadow, a book written by Ellie Hein.

There have been terrorist incidents in Zimbabwe, Mozambiqu,e and now horrific acts by radicals who sometimes go by the name El Shabab that require their ongoing forgiveness, including the killing of Ellie Hein's father in war.

"It's easier to forgive the bigger things, but it's very much harder to forgive the little things that we can hide so easily," said Rodney Hein, who was close to Ellie's father.

His death was a catalyst in the Heins' turning to the Bible for comfort and ultimately their salvation decades ago. "Evil men shot him, but when we got saved, Jesus said, 'Forgive them.' And we did because Jesus did a work in our hearts. For me, it was like, 'Send me to those who killed my father. I want to share Jesus with them,'" Ellie Hein said.

Today, the Heins travel Africa visiting 220 churches that are led by people trained in Afrika Wa Yesu's Bible schools.

A vocational center also equips and trains Mozambican men in basic business and practical skills.



Working as a team of Mozambican and international missionaries, Afrika Wa Yesu labors to win souls and plant churches. The ministry is team-focused, coveting the strength and joy that unity brings. Soul winning is primary, but teaching and training Mozambican pastors and leaders to reach the nation is a vital part of the ministry.

The Heins have four grandchildren, three of whom work with the ministry, and daughters in Mozambique and Zimbabwe. Rodney and Ellie are fourth-generation Zimbabwe-born, and their ancestors lived in South Africa.

Traveling America after a long hiatus, the Heins sense a spiritual energy. "To America, we say this is the day of your breakthrough. It has come at great cost – the cost of the beloved martyr Charlie Kirk. Seize the moment. Run with it. It could be the last opportunity for revival. Don't let it go. Hold on and push through," Ellie Hein said.