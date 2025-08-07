Does God Still Miraculously Heal? Filmmakers Say the 'Impossible Still Happens' and Set Out to Prove It

Filmmakers Eric and Kameron Swithin are on a mission to explore “what happens when the supernatural crashes into human suffering.”

Their film, “Show Me Your Glory,” explores miracles in the modern era, tackling why some moves of God happen and others don’t seem to come to fruition.

“Why are some prayers for healing answered and others … never are?” the description asks, explaining that the documentary “unlocks the possibility that the impossible still happens in our world.”

Eric told CBN News his interest in exploring the miraculous came from reading the Bible after coming to the faith at age 18. As he explored Scripture, new questions emerged.

“I see in the book of Acts how this wild stuff is happening,” he said. “But then I would go to church, and I’m not really seeing this stuff, and I’m curious as to why not.”

As time progressed, Eric said he joined the U.S. Marines and traveled across America. After becoming a member of a charismatic church, his eyes were opened to new dynamics.

“At first … if you’re a skeptical person, I’m looking at the stuff I’m seeing with my own eyes and I’m just like, ‘What am I seeing? Is this real? Are these people being real?'” he said. “And I wanted evidence for myself, and, as I got more involved in this church, and I got closer to the inner circles of the church, and I began to be the guy up there helping pray, I began to see things with my own eyes.”

At that point, Eric realized miracles and moves of God were happening, though he also recognized they don’t happen all of the time or every time they’re requested. Still, people’s testimonies left him totally and completely captivated.

“I think the nail in the coffin for me was when I actually experienced something myself,” Eric said. “And that happened multiple times. So, for me, there’s no longer any doubt whatsoever that this stuff’s happening.”

Both Eric and Kameron witnessed God’s miracles while filming “Show Me Your Glory. Their main editor and assistant director had surgery during production to remove an aggressive brain tumor, showcasing how the Lord uses medical intervention.

But there were also other examples.

“Then I saw my wife walk around set one day like a crazy person praying against the storm,” Eric said, noting there was a thunderstorm during an outdoor shoot.

Kameron added, “I don’t want to be like the disciples on the boat where Jesus rebuked them. I want to show that I have the faith. And, so, I prayed, ‘Lord, please, please move this thunderstorm in Jesus’ name! Please Lord, move the thunderstorm in Jesus’ name!'”

The couple said the storm was halted in a radical way, with it appearing to part like the Red Sea on radar, with the split sides going around their filming location before the storm came back together after passing over the location. They believed this was the result of prayer — and a powerful one.

The film itself was, in many ways, a miracle to complete, considering the couple is primarily in ministry.

“Eric is a dreamer. I am not; I’m more of a realist,” Kameron said. “So, when he told me that he wanted to do reenactments to the level that he wanted us to, I thought, ‘I have no idea how this is possible.'”

In the end, though, the project came together perfectly, with eight interview subjects being covered throughout the film; a book the couple wrote to coincide with the film focuses on 16 stories.

“God showed me that, with Him, all things are possible,” she said. “And He literally made it all happen in a miraculous way.”

One of the stories focuses on a woman named Sarah who had, at one point, gone down what Eric called a “rabbit hole of destruction” in her life, experiencing addiction, possession, and other radical issues.

“She was as far gone as a person can go,” he said. “To the point of death more than once. And, yet, now, as we stand here before each other, I could tell you, unequivocally look in your eyes and say that Sarah is healthy — physically healthy, spiritually healthy, emotionally healthy.”

That’s just one of the radical miracles that’s recounted in the film. Find out more here.

You can also stream “Investigating the Supernatural: Miracles,” CBN’s new documentary that explores real-life miracle stories and the incredible ways God still moves today.

Watch the film here and we’ll leave you with the trailer:

