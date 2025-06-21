'Did WW3 Just Start?' Chaos 'Lighting a Fuse' in Middle East

“Did World War III just start?” That’s the question posed in a recent video from Ray Comfort’s Living Waters ministry — a fascinating curiosity as the entire globe holds its breath and waits to see how the escalating battle between Israel and Iran plays out.

“That’s a question,” Comfort told CBN News of the World War III reference. “It’s not a statement. I’m pleased it’s not a statement. If it was, we probably wouldn’t be here because there’s so much volatility and so many nations are getting upset.”

But the evangelist, whose ministry is offering a new book for free, “Volatile,” to help people understand prophecy, underscored what many are seeing firsthand: there’s a “mess” on the international stage with uncertainty abounding.

Christians are naturally questioning the potential biblical and prophetic implications. Mix the international uncertainty with chaos and violent protests in American streets and you have a lot of what Comfort described as “lawlessness.”

“It’s one of the signs — the Bible says, at the end of the age, there’ll be lawlessness, because inequity shall abound or lawlessness shall abound, and that’s what we’re seeing,” he said. “Lawlessness throughout the whole world, a nation rising against nation, kingdom against kingdom.”

Comfort continued, “We live in volatile times, and, if it isn’t the beginning of the third World War, it sure is lighting a fuse on this piece of dynamite that’s sitting over there.”

Despite the gravity of these issues, Comfort said his biggest concern is that the church won’t see the “urgency” embedded in these perilous times — the biblical requirement that people reach those who don’t know Christ with the Gospel message.

“If we want to hasten the coming of Christ, let’s do what the Bible says we’re to do — go into all the world and preach the Gospel,” he said. “We have a moral obligation to take that Gospel to this dying world.”

Comfort encouraged people to have faith in the Bible, which he said offers prophecies about what is to come, specifically citing Ezekiel 38-39. These chapters discuss a future invasion of a coalition of nations into Israel – a group that includes Persia, which is modern Iran.

While it’s unclear when the battle of Gog from Magog will take place, the current crisis between Israel and Iran obviously sparks intrigue due to the key players. Comfort said it’s important that a nation like Iran — a country bent on hatred against the Jewish people — never gets a nuclear weapon.

“We don’t know what the future entails,” he said. “But the Bible tells us the future thousands of years before it comes to pass, and that means the Bible is God-inspired, because only God knows the future.”

Regardless of the uncertainty surrounding current events, Comfort encouraged Christians not to let the chaos disturb their God-given peace.

“The Bible says you will keep him in perfect peace whose mind has stayed on you,” he explained. “And I love the story of Jesus sleeping in the storm. It’s just a small boat, huge storm, and that the disciples were sure they were going to die. What’s Jesus doing? Sleeping.”

Comfort continued, “That’s what faith does; it sleeps in a storm. And we can have perfect peace as we keep our minds stayed on Him.”

