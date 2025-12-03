Christian Filmmaker Banned From Filming at Historic Site Over His ‘Religious Affiliation’

It seems decidedly true a historical Christian site would be of the utmost significance to Christians. And yet, it was a Christian — a Catholic documentarian — banned from filming one in England.

Christian Holden, a U.K.-based filmmaker, was commissioned earlier this year to lead a documentary project about Saint Cuthbert of Lindisfarne, a 7th-century, Anglo-Saxon monk and bishop. The film was to depict the so-called St. Cuthbert’s Way, a 62-mile trek from Melrose Abbey to Lindisfarne, off the coast of Northumberland, England.

St. Cuthbert’s Cave is believed to be the initial resting place of St. Cuthbert’s body in 687 A.D., where monks allegedly hid the bishop’s body during Viking raids.

Before filming “The Way of St. Cuthbert,” Holden sought permission from the National Trust, the nonprofit body responsible for protecting and caring for historical sites and natural landscapes across the United Kingdom.

The National Trust ultimately refused his request, citing its policy against “religious affiliation.” Although, it’s not clear whether the decision was based on the religious nature of the project or Holden’s personal religious convictions.

Voice for Justice UK, a Christian human rights organization, is representing Holden. While the National Trust didn’t clarify why exactly it refused the documentarian, the religious freedom group believes the decision amounts to discrimination under the Equality Act of 2010, which names religion as a protected characteristic.

A representative for Voice for Justice UK said the banning “raises troubling questions,” adding, “The refusal comes in the wake of wider public debate about the Trust’s direction and priorities. The organization has been criticized in recent years for sidelining Christian heritage in its public programming and internal culture.”

The National Trust has since said it is reviewing Holden’s case, according to Premier Christian News.

“We welcome everyone to the places in our care and provide space for people to come together and celebrate their culture and heritage,” it said in a statement. “We are also proud to look after historic chapels and churches, some of which are still used for worship today, as well as other sites of religious significance.”

