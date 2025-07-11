China Uncertainty Leads to New Christian Crackdown, 'Face Recognition Cameras' in Churches

Rising economic pressures in China have led to a new wave of persecution against Christians.

The government is arresting pastors simply for collecting tithes and offerings, and foreign missionary activities are now restricted. However, despite the latest crackdown by Supreme Leader Xi Jinping, Christianity continues to spread throughout the country.

China is experiencing social unrest due to a slowing economy, thanks in part to increased tariffs on exports to the U.S.

Jeff King, president of International Christian Concern, believes that while the nation is approaching a tipping point, there is still hope.

"Masses are fed up. They are marching in the streets, especially the students. Huge, huge rallies are going on, calling for democracy. But when there is that pressure, when there is that pain, that's when people feel the need," said King. "So, they're looking to democracy, which could be a wonderful thing, but what they need is faith."

As more Chinese citizens turn to Christianity, Xi is responding with renewed crackdowns. On May 1st, his government imposed new restrictions on foreign missionaries.

"I know nearly every foreign Christian who is a missionary, but under the name of a business or even a student, and many, many others, even, tent-making like medical, and even supporting the orphanages. Their services are totally being picked out, and they're banned from serving and staying in China," explained China Aid President Bob Fu.

Foreigners can't preach or teach without prior authorization, which is rarely granted without Communist Party oversight. This is why many missionaries there conceal their evangelistic activities.

King said, "For the most part, those who remain hidden will stay. So they'll probably stay until they are caught and thrown out."

The government is also demanding that hymns sung in China's registered Three-Self Patriotic Churches be consistent with communist principles.

"Every Sunday, before they sing the doxology. They have to rise and sing the communist anthem, the national communist anthem. First, to sing the praises of the communist heroes instead of worshiping the name of Lord Jesus Christ," said Fu.



Fu revealed that the Communist Party monitors Christians through strategically placed cameras and facial recognition software.

"All four corners of the church, including the pulpit, have to install face recognition cameras to monitor all those who are attending their church worship service," Fu insisted.

"And even the tithing and offering is called a foreign religious service now, is criminalized, especially in the house churches. So many house church pastors are arrested just because they set out the offering on tithing, a box in the church."

The charge against those pastors is business fraud.

Over two years ago, public security police arrested three pastors from the Linfen Covenant Church on these charges. They went on trial in May.

China Aid reports one pastor was sentenced to nearly two years in prison, and two others received more than three-and-a-half years. "Simply for having their church with the Sunday school and with the offering box for tithing and offerings in their church," Fu explained.

Fu and King argue that despite Xi Jinping's crackdown, Christianity is growing in China.

While their pastor, Wang Yi, serves a nine-year prison sentence, members of the Early Rain Covenant Church are igniting the fires of revival.

"Last year, they had planted two more churches under the heaviest persecution," said Fu. "So, we have seen many, many house churches experience revival."

King believes the communist government does not understand the impact of persecution on the Christian faith.

"I can never understand how the Marxist leaders don't get this: the more you press down, the more the church spreads. Christians have a long history of dealing with chains and oppression, and nothing stops them. It's such a great story."



