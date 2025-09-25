Texas Becomes 7th State to Enact Law Protecting Privacy and Safety in Women's Spaces

Texas is the latest state to pass legislation that requires individuals to use restrooms and locker rooms in government-owned facilities that match their biological gender.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8 on Monday, calling it "a common-sense public safety issue."

The law applies to government facilities, including schools, prisons, shelters, and parks. Those agencies are also required to implement policies ensuring compliance or face fines up to $25,000 per violation — and $125,000 for subsequent violations, according to the Texas Tribune.

It also prohibits males who identify as transgender from accessing women's domestic violence shelters, unless they are under 17 and the child of a woman also receiving services.

SB 8, also known as the "Texas Women's Privacy Act," will take effect on December 4. The measure was approved by the Senate in a 19-11 vote last month and by the Republican-controlled Texas House of Representatives in an 86-45 vote.

Lawmakers and organizations that backed the bill argued it protects the privacy and safety of women and girls.

"When it comes to the dignity, privacy, and safety of Texas women and girls — there is no compromise," state Rep. Angelia Orr (R-Itasca), the bill's House sponsor, said. "This is completely non-negotiable."

Opponents argue the bill is unnecessary and fuels harassment of trans-identifying individuals.

"By signing SB 8, Governor Abbott has cemented one of the most intrusive and discriminatory policies in Texas law. This bill fuels stigma, harassment, and humiliation for transgender Texans, especially children, who are simply trying to go about their daily lives," Texas Freedom Network political director Rocío Fierro-Pérez said.

Meanwhile, supporters of the measure applauded Abbott for signing the measure.

Mary Elizabeth Castle, Director of Government Relations at Texas Values, said, "Today, Governor Abbott made a historic move in making sure that no woman or little girl has to look over her shoulder with fear when she is in the locker room, restroom, or shower because a man has been allowed to wrongfully enter that space."

Alliance Defending Freedom Legal Counsel Sara Beth Nolan praised the legislation.

"Women and girls should not be forced to sacrifice their privacy and safety in the name of promoting gender ideology," she said. "Allowing men to invade girls' most intimate spaces — including locker rooms, sleeping areas, or restrooms — compromises their dignity."

Texas is the seventh state to ban gender-confused individuals from using sex-specific spaces in government buildings. Arkansas, Florida, Montana, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming have already enacted legislation protecting women and girls in those spaces.

