Spiritual Transformation Underway at Univ. of Pittsburgh Athletics: Baptisms, 'Signs, Wonders'

The Spirit of God has sparked a spiritual transformation throughout the University of Pittsburgh's football program. Organizers behind a budding campus movement say more than 30 players have given their lives to the Lord in just the last three months and have "witnessed signs, wonders, and miracles that can only be credited to Jesus."

It's only been five months since Pittsburgh senior tight end Jake Overman felt God put the idea on his heart to reach his fellow student-athletes with the Gospel.

"I really just heard God speak to me about four or five months ago that he wanted to bring revival to this campus," he told CBN News. "He spoke it very clearly and confirmed it actually in a few dreams."

Overman says that after talking it over with local pastors, he hit the "ground running," and Pitt Purpose was born.

"We were seeing the move of God that was happening (on other campuses) and we really felt like God had a heart for the University of Pittsburgh and especially (the) athletics program," the Pitt Purpose founder explained. "We saw that God was moving in a powerful way so we wanted to start really like a movement."

Overman says the student-led movement holds weekly Bible studies that average 20-25 players and they also host weekly prayer meetings.

"We've seen healings. We've had guys on the team and other students received their prayer language," he recalled. "It's just been God and His breath has been on it."

Overman notes that many of the students have decided to attend the local church as a result of Pitt Purpose. And a handful of the football team even decided to get baptized during Baptize America earlier this month.

As CBN News reported, more than 26,000 people were baptized as part of Baptize America, an initiative involving over 650 churches from all 50 states.

The effort was led by Pastor Mark Francey of Oceans Church, Overman's home pastor. The California native partnered with Pittsburgh churches to see some of the football players baptized.

"We were a part of that here in Pittsburgh and we had a bunch of student-athletes get baptized," Overman said.

"Still in awe of what God did this past Sunday. Thank you, Jesus, for resurrection power," reads a post on the Pitt Purpose Instagram page showing the baptisms.

Overman said student-athletes face unique challenges and he has found that players on his campus have been more receptive to the Gospel because of it.

"I think there's a lot of pressure [as an athlete]. I think there's a lot of striving and goals and expectations that we're constantly having to meet and I think at times it can get exhausting," he explained.

The University of Pittsburgh senior said he often shares with students, "the importance of knowing that we serve a God who we could come to to be filled up. (We serve a God) who wants to provide for us and be there with us and not only that."

Overman wants students to know they can rely on Christ and He is their solid foundation.

"We're playing in front of hundreds of thousands of people every single week, and now in the NIL era, we are getting paid lots of money," Overman explained. "So we're making sure we're building a life on a solid foundation...it's so important to be rooted in our faith because it's not easy to be a student-athlete."

Overman says the vision for Pitt Purpose goes well beyond Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"I think that the harvest here [at the school] and the soil here is good soil," he said. "I think that is why we're receiving so much openness to the Gospel so much openness to what God has for each and every single student-athlete. I think God's been getting all of their hearts ready for it for many seasons many years and I think now is the time [of harvest]."

Overman believes, "If God can touch a football team, then He could touch a campus. And if He could touch a campus, we think He could touch a city. If you could touch a city we believe that He could touch a state...if He could touch a state, He could touch a country."

The young football player says the tide has turned and God is moving across college campuses throughout the nation.

"I think God has a true heart for this generation as a young generation. I think we're seeing it across the country. He's capturing souls. He's catching our attention and we're the ones that are leading [the movement]. I think that's really a special part about it... I think if it starts with the football team or with the student-athletes, I know that it will spread throughout the rest of the campus."

The senior player encourages other Christian student-athletes to follow Christ's leading on campus and not be afraid to be a light in the darkness. He adds that one "Yes" to God can change a campus, community, and nation.

"When God wants to move, He can do whatever He wants; He could touch the lost," Overman expressed. "He could bring home the prodigal, He could heal the sick, (and) He could mend the broken mind."

The Pittsburgh football player says his heartfelt prayer is that he would continue to obey the voice of God and give Him all the glory.

"We're just here to serve [Him] and make [His] name known throughout campuses and throughout our nation," he said.