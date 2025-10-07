Reviving Sacred Ground: Historic DC Church Reborn as Creative Sanctuary 'for the Glory of God'

After years of being abandoned, a Washington, D.C. church structure that was built in the 1800s is now under new ownership and getting a new life.

For more than a century, the building served the community as a church. Then, like many neglected D.C. properties, it fell into disrepair. In 2002, visionaries bought the building and transformed it into an art venue. Now, National Community Church Senior Pastor Mark Batterson plans to preserve and blend its legacy with a new season of creativity and culture.

Walls that hold decades of prayers also showcase the work of local D.C. creative, NCC Artist in Residence, Benjamin Baugham.



"When people interact with the painting, their mind immediately goes to a verse in the gospel. And I think that embodies what I want to do with most of my artwork," said Baugham.



Why is this needed in today's time for his generation?



Baugham explained, "We look back on people who have done so much for us, we tend to forget that the reason why we have these amazing pieces of art, the reason why we have cultural giants today is because somebody took a step that was dangerous and vulnerable for their well-being."



A D.C. cultural giant showcased here in Baugham's painting is Robert Laws, a formerly enslaved man who took that dangerous leap of faith back in the 1800s.



Pastor Batterson points to the archives which show Laws and his wife Patsy held their first church gathering in 1875. Under his guidance, the original building would be constructed 11 years later by one of the city's oldest black congregations.



"From 1886, all the way through, urban renewal in the 50s, the revivals would have happened in the 20s and 30s, 150 years of service," said Batterson.



Over the years, the church, known as Friendship Baptist, endured adversity. After three congregations, the building was abandoned for nearly 20 years. Now Batterson and NCC are stepping up with a vision for the landmark.



"The history of the church is a relay race, and we take the baton from the last generation, we hand it to the next generation," said Batterson. "So we really view ourselves simply as stewards."



From one generation to the next, these men agree that NCC is the ideal place to advance Culture House's new vision.

"I'm really grateful to NCC not only for adopting this vision but holding the history in place and not tearing it down, but building something on top of a solid foundation," said Baugham.



"They've done an outstanding job of memorializing the history of the building, because the history of back {then} dictates things for the future," said D.C. native Donald Isaac.

He developed a special connection with Friendship Baptist over the years. He's excited to see what Culture House will become.



"Seldom do you see the pastor's name being broadcast. They do it not for individual glory, not for their congregational glory, but for the glory of God and for the building of the kingdom," said Isaac.



"It's not about the name over the church door. It's about the name above all names. So, I think a lot of churches, a lot of groups will use this space," said Batterson.

It's a space that provides a gathering place for the local community, celebrates the arts, and provides ministry. Above all, Batterson hopes Culture House will unleash gifts within the church.



"To be able to inherit, to honor that history, but also give it new vision, new life, not just as an art gallery, an event venue, but a place where we worship once again, it's pretty special."



The Culture House's transformation over the years reflects scripture.

Isaiah 58:12 says, "Your people will rebuild the ancient ruins and will raise up the age-old foundations. You will be called repairer of broken walls, restorer of streets with dwellings."

Pastor Mark says the time for revival in the nation's capital is here and now.