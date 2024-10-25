REVIVAL: 1,000 University of Florida Students 'Rushed the Stage' to Choose Christ, Hundreds Baptized

A supernatural Christian revival has arrived at another American college campus. Unite US – a college campus evangelistic movement marked by salvations, water baptisms, and worship – reports its latest outreach at the University of Florida saw a record 1,000 young people making decisions for Christ.

"He did it again," Unite US organizer and evangelist Tonya Prewett tells CBN News. "We witnessed God move in a new way."

As CBN News has reported, Unite US is a series of massive worship events making waves on college campuses across the country. Its sole focus is to "lift the name of Jesus."

The organization traces its origins to an event that kicked off at Auburn University's Neville Arena in September 2023. Five thousand students showed up to worship Jesus and 200 were spontaneously baptized in a nearby lake.

Since then, more than 50,000 students representing more than 300 universities have attended the outreaches, the Alachua Chronicle reports.

This fall, the movement has traveled to a handful of college campuses including the University of Arkansas, Mississippi State University, the University of Mississippi, and the University of South Carolina.

Then, earlier this week, more than 6,000 students filled the Stephen C. O'Connell Center at the University of Florida and what took place was beyond the organizer's expectations.

"The level of surrender was unlike anything I've ever witnessed," Prewett tells CBN News. "1,000 students came forward to give their lives to Jesus and hundreds chose to get baptized."

"He keeps showing up," she added.

Bestselling author and founder of IF:Gathering, Jennie Allen, and pastor Jonathan Pokluda of Harris Creek Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, have been mainstay speakers for the ministry's events.

"Salvation has come to this campus," Pokluda remarked.

"We saw the Holy Spirit move," he said adding that students "rushed the stage" when asked to come forward to place their faith in Jesus.

"It was just unbelievable," Pokluda said.

Wherever Jesus is being preached, students are feeling compelled to give everything to Him.

Unite US reports that even members of the University of Florida's football, basketball, and volleyball teams were baptized.

A blessed opportunity to be amongst so many Gator athletes and students in the presence of God on Wednesday night with Unite US



"This is the spark of something in our team," one Gator football player shared. "We needed this and I feel like our team is going to be turned for the better because The Lord is going to be in the presence of our locker room, our game strategy, everything we do because these guys have made the decision to turn to Jesus. Praise the Lord."

Thousands are taking notice of what Unite US is doing across college campuses.

Florida Gator football legends Danny Wuerffel and Coach Steve Spurrier said they are impressed by the impact that Unite US is having and invited students to attend the event.

"We are excited to see what God is doing through Unite US and encourage everyone to attend. This will be a night UF won't forget and will impact many students forever," Wuerffel said beforehand.

Spurrier added, "As the son of a preacher, faith and religion have always played an integral role in my life. It's always been a rock for me when going through the hard times, as well as the good ones. The Unite US Movement has a strong message and is sure to be inspirational for the students at UF."

Meanwhile, thousands are taking notice online.

"Seeing a greater awakening...More Lord," remarked Evangelist Matt Brown, with ThinkE ministries. "

"Gators for God!!! Revival is here," a person online said.

One attendee posted, "It was an amazing night! The care and attentiveness with each and every person who went forth in baptism was remarkable and moving! A powerful testimony to the presence of the Spirit of God and unity of believers!"

The ministry believes the movement will continue to gain momentum.

"God has HUGE plans for this generation," reads a Unite US post online.

"My heart is so glad. I'm so thankful for all that God is doing here at the University of Florida," Pokluda shared. "Praise God!"

The final stop for Unite Us this fall will be the Reed Arena at Texas A&M on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m.