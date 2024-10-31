10,000 Students Pack Texas A&M Arena, Hundreds Born Again: 'Jesus Is Changing Lives'

Ministry leaders with Unite Us are thanking Jesus after a record number of young people joined together to worship and praise Jesus at its last event of the year.

Unite US, a college campus evangelistic movement marked by salvations, water baptisms, and worship, closed out its fall semester tour at Texas A&M University Tuesday night.

More than 10,000 students packed into Reed Arena and hundreds rushed to the altar to give their lives to Jesus Christ, the ministry reports.

"We are absolutely blown away by how God moved tonight in Reed Arena as over 10,000 college students gathered to lift the name of Jesus," reads a post by Unite US.

They added, "We will never take for granted the way God has shown up – night after night, university after university."

As CBN News has reported, Unite US is a series of massive worship events making waves on college campuses across the country. The sole focus is to "lift the name of Jesus."

The organization traces its origins to an event that kicked off at Auburn University's Neville Arena in September 2023. Five thousand students showed up to worship Jesus and 200 were spontaneously baptized in a nearby lake.

"When God gave me the vision for Unite Auburn I could have never imagined what was coming," Unite US founder and evangelist Tonya Prewett told CBN News.

"I remember standing at [the] baptisms after the Auburn event in the middle of thousands of students just praising God and thinking how can this stop? And it hasn't. He keeps doing it. Again and again," she shared.

This fall, the movement has traveled to pockets of college campuses in the Southeast including the University of Florida, Mississippi State University, the University of Arkansas, and the University of South Carolina.

"We've seen over 70,000 students gather on 11 campuses representing 400 universities. We've seen around 5,000 saved and close to 2,000 baptized," Prewett said. "It's truly indescribable."

Although many college students made a decision to follow Christ Tuesday and some even made a public declaration of their faith through water baptism, the work of ministry is far from over.

"All of these students get connected to local churches and pastors for discipleship," shared Unite US speaker, Pastor Jonathan Pokluda. "It is beautiful!"

Unite US organizers are seeing that their ministry is having a longstanding impact.

One student, Kaden, shared with United US speaker and founder of IF:Gathering, Jennie Allen, how attending a previous United US event changed his life.

"I was in the biggest fraternity on campus and fully in the world," he shared. "I loved it. I was high up in it. I was about to be our pledge marshal and I was going to run for president. I was selling drugs. I was doing a lot of drugs. I was living in the world doing what the world tells you to do."

Kaden then told Allen that it was a message she preached at the school last year that changed his life.

"You preached your message and it was on what it means to truly be a Christian. It was the same message you preached tonight," he noted. "I remember like wow. Sins held me down for so long. I feel miserable. I have everything the world has to offer. Yet, I still feel awful. I still feel depressed and I'm anxious and I'm sad."

Kaden says has given it all to the Lord.

"I said to my friend, 'I'm done. I'm going all in. Like it's me and Jesus,'" he recalled. "The next day, I dropped out of my fraternity. I dropped out of Tennessee and I've been pursuing Jesus since. Now I'm a ministry major at Southeastern University. And I want to go into missions and college ministry."

Last night HUNDREDS rushed the altar to give their lives to JESUS at

TEXAS A&M.



Keep praying for revival in the next generation. pic.twitter.com/6E5qWbaJFT — Pastor Travis Johnson (@TravisJohnson73) October 30, 2024

"Jesus is changing lives," Allen said.

Unite US leaders are encouraging people to continue to pray for revival among Gen Z. The ministry is launching its "Unite Day of Prayer and Social Media Fast" on November 1st.

"People say there's no hope for Gen Z. But after tonight, we have more hope than ever that this generation will lead us in the greatest revival our nation has ever seen," the ministry writes. "This may be our last Unite of the semester, but we believe it's only the beginning of all God has in store."