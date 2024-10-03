6,000 Mississippi State College Students 'Experienced Freedom' in Christ in Latest Revival Moment

Students at Mississippi State University say their lives are forever changed after experiencing "God's love at work" during a massive worship event Monday.

Unite US reports that nearly 6,000 students worshipped together at Humphrey Coliseum on Oct.1.

The night was marked by powerful prayer, repentance, water baptisms, and an atmosphere "like Heaven."

"Jesus met us tonight in Humphrey Coliseum," the group wrote on Instagram. "Nearly 6,000 students worshipped together, confessed to sin that had been holding them back, and experienced freedom that can only be found in Him."

"We are celebrating with every single student who took a step toward Jesus tonight, and believe this is only the beginning," Unite US added in the post. "Thank you, Jesus, for how You are moving in this generation!"

Unite US is a "movement of college students united to lift the name of Jesus," according to its website.

The organization traces its origins to a mass worship event at Auburn University's Neville Arena in September of 2023, where 5,000 students showed up to worship Jesus and 200 were spontaneously baptized.

Now, the organizers have been coordinating large gatherings at multiple universities in recent months. The goal is to bring the Gospel message to college students "with one singular focus – to lift the name of Jesus."

Evangelist Tonya Prewett reports that, so far, over 2,000 salvations and over 800 baptisms have taken place through the Unite US campus events over the past year.

Here's one example of a baptism from Mississippi State:

"I believe this is the generation that will usher in the greatest move of God we've ever seen, and we're seeing that," Prewett said during a recent podcast. "And I do believe what we had in the fall and the spring of this past year is just the beginning. Greater things are coming, and I feel for the end of this year and leading into 2025, something greater is coming. God is doing something across this nation... I do believe this move of God on college campuses is ushering in a greater awakening."

As CBN News reported, 10,000 students from 67 different universities gathered at the University of Arkansas in late September.

"Jesus met us there," the ministry said in an Instagram post. "We were blown away by His presence in the room and how it carried over to baptisms. It was a night we'll never forget."

Mississippi State University's night of worship was no different.

Bestselling author and founder of IF:Gathering, Jennie Allen, and Pastor Jonathan Pokluda of Harris Creek Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, shared a powerful message on giving it all to Jesus. Worship artist Lindy Cofer led the students in worship.

"Chains were broken. Students were set free," Unite US wrote on social media.

Students who attended the service that night shared how they were impacted.

"I just feel like this is something I have been wanting to do for a long time," a student named Emma expressed as she was getting baptized. Growing emotional, she continued, "I kept telling myself I needed a perfect scenario to do it and I don't think that I do. I just need to surrender myself and do it."

"Such a great night experiencing God's love at work," another student added.

Organizers from Praying For the Next Generation summed up what took place that night saying, "He was there!!! Those voices worshipping!! Like heaven."

