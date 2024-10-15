Over 6,000 'Ole Miss' Students Praise Jesus, Some Baptized At 'Unite US' Event: 'God Is On the Move'

Thousands of students from the University of Mississippi lifted their voices in worship and praise to Jesus and made public declarations of faith during a massive campus event, a ministry to college students reports.

The Unite US tour hit "Ole Miss" during its latest campus stop on its mission to share the Gospel with students across the country.

Ole Miss, you absolutely blew us away tonight. The Pavilion was packed with 6,600 college students hungry for something more. God is on the move in this generation! pic.twitter.com/bp6brbdBcg — Unite US (@Unite__US) October 10, 2024

The ministry reports nearly 6,600 students packed out the Sandy and John Black Pavilion Oct 10th to worship, pray, and to hear the Gospel.

"Students from one of the top party schools showed up last night to represent Christ and get freed," wrote Christian music artist Forrest Frank, who shared footage of the baptisms. "Can't wait to see what God does next!!

The University of Mississippi is one of the top "party schools" in the country, according to the website Niche, which has more than a half million reviews submitted by college and university students in the U.S.

However, students showed up on campus last week to celebrate and proclaim the name of Jesus.

Bestselling author and founder of IF:Gathering, Jennie Allen, and pastor Jonathan Pokluda of Harris Creek Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, shared a powerful message on God's redemption, love, and acceptance.

"Some of you have carried secrets and stories, addictions and sin. This is the story (Satan) wants to tell you...that you are a victim and there is no way out. And we are here to say, that is just not true," Allen shared in her message.

"God wants you to stop cutting yourself, stop hating yourself, stop starving yourself. All that the enemy delights in, Jesus came to set you free from it," Pokulda said to the crowd.

The night ended with hundreds of students making a public declaration for Jesus Christ and some took part in water baptisms in the back of a pickup truck.



"I've struggled with addiction for some time now," one student confessed. "And the Lord has really removed those shackles from my life and now I am fully living for the Lord."

Unite US is a "movement of college students united to lift the name of Jesus," according to its website.

The organization traces its origins to a mass worship event at Auburn University's Neville Arena in September 2023. Five thousand students showed up to worship Jesus and 200 were spontaneously baptized.

Now, the organizers have been coordinating large gatherings at multiple universities in recent months. The goal is to bring the Gospel message to college students "with one singular focus – to lift the name of Jesus."

"I believe this is the generation that will usher in the greatest move of God we've ever seen, and we're seeing that," said organizer and evangelist Tonya Prewett during a recent podcast. "And I do believe what we had in the fall and the spring of this past year is just the beginning. Greater things are coming, and I feel for the end of this year and leading into 2025, something greater is coming. God is doing something across this nation... I do believe this move of God on college campuses is ushering in a greater awakening."

Allen, Prewett, Pokluda, and others are celebrating the move of the Holy Spirit.

"God moved at Ole Miss," said Prewett.

"College students, we are so proud of your boldness to let go of the things that have been holding you back from all God has in store for you," the ministry shared on social media.

"We are cheering on every single student who made the life-changing decision to follow Jesus tonight– this is just the beginning," it said. "God is on the move in this generation!"

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***