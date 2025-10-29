Rare Glimpse into Early Christianity: Bible Museum Displays Oldest Complete Copies of Jonah, 1 Peter

WASHINGTON – A new exhibit at the Museum of the Bible, featuring the oldest-known complete copies of Jonah and 1 Peter, offers a rare glimpse into early Christianity.

The Crosby–Schøyen Codex is a collection of Christian texts dating back 1,800 years. It includes parts of the books of Jonah and 1 Peter, as well as 2 Maccabees, a book found in Catholic and Orthodox Bibles. Ancient sermons from Melito of Sardis and other prayers are also included in the Codex.

The Museum of the Bible has seven of the Codex's roughly 50 pages, written in the ancient Coptic language. Dr. Bobby Duke, Chief Curatorial Officer at the Museum of the Bible, says it's unclear who compiled the Codex but we do know it came from some of the earliest Christians.

"This dates back about 250 A.D. and that's incredible to think we have something that's 1,800 years old," Duke told CBN News. "A community said, let's put these items together so that when read, it will inspire this generation of Christians that lived in that part of Egypt."

As for why they put these specific texts together, Duke says it was quite intentional.

"When you think of Jonah and 1 Peter being woven into this, because those seem random, that those would be put together, but even all of those connect to Christ," Duke explained. "Even Jonah, in the Gospel, is said, 'I will be just like Jonah with three days in the belly of the fish, so I will be three days in the earth for resurrection.' So, it seems like this was a compilation of different books put together to help give people encouragement during a time of persecution."

Duke says these texts have application to us today, too.

"The Crosby–Schøyen text is a window into those kinds of moments in church history when you didn't just have your Bible on a YouVersion app or something else that you can look at any time," he said. "It was something that was a labor of love to pass along this teaching and pass on scripture."

The Crosby–Schøyen Codex has been in the hands of many owners over the years. That's where it gets its name.

It will be on display at the Museum of the Bible for the foreseeable future.



