Not a Funeral, 'We Have Had a Revival': Charlie Kirk Honored in Massive Public Memorial

The life and legacy of Charlie Kirk were honored at a memorial service in Arizona on Sunday, in one of the largest memorials ever held for a private citizen.



The 73,000-seat State Farm Stadium in Glendale began filling shortly after the doors opened at 8 a.m., with 20,000 more attending in overflow venues.

Local law enforcement estimated that some 200,000 people tried to attend, some who traveled across the country, and millions streamed the service online and saw it on TV.



PHOTO: People sing along to a worship song in the overflow area outside before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Conservative leaders including Vice President JD Vance and President Trump remembered the life of the Turning Point USA founder.

Vance told the capacity crowd, "The evil murderer who took Charlie from us expected us to have a funeral today, and instead, my friends, we have had a revival in celebration of Charlie Kirk and of his Lord Jesus Christ."

President Trump praised Kirk's work and accomplishments, saying, "But what was even more important to Charlie than politics and service was the choice he made in the fifth grade, which he called the most important decision of his life, to become a Christian and a follower of his savior Jesus Christ."



PHOTO: President Donald Trump embraces Erika Kirk at a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Charlie's widow, Erika, tearfully celebrated her husband's life, recounting the moment her husband was shot.

"One moment, Charlie was doing what he loved, arguing and debating on campus. And then he blinked. He blinked and saw his Savior in paradise."

She also recalled what Charlie once said in a speech at a Turning Point USA event.

"He quoted one of his favorite Bible verses, Isaiah chapter 6, verse 8: 'Here I am, Lord. Send me.' When you say, 'Here I am, Lord. Use me,' God will take you up on that. Eleven days ago, God accepted that total surrender from my husband, and then called him to His side. More than anything, Charlie wanted to do not his will, but God's will."

Then Erika, the mother of two young children, forgave the man who took away their father.

"That man...that young man...I forgive him. I forgive him because it's what Christ did," she said.

President Trump will be awarding Charlie the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian honor.

