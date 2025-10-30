Before Meeting with China's Xi Jinping, Trump Announces US to Test Nuclear Weapons

SEOUL – President Trump has announced a major change in U.S. policy on nuclear weapon tests, instructing the Pentagon to begin testing nuclear weapons. The news came as he was set to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

In a post on Truth Social, the president cited China and Russia's growing nuclear arsenals, writing: "Because of other countries' testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our nuclear weapons on an equal basis."



President George H.W. Bush had invoked a moratorium on nuclear weapons tests after the fall of the Soviet Union.

President Trump made his announcement just minutes before a high-stakes meeting with China's President Xi Jinping. The two leaders met in South Korea today as the U.S. and China have been engaged in an escalating trade war.

Trump described his meeting with Xi as "great and friendly."

"President Xi is a great leader of a great country, and I think we're going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time," Trump said.

"Given our different national conditions, we do not always see eye to eye with each other. And it is normal for the two leading economies of the world to have frictions now and then," Xi said.

At a South Korean air base in Busan, Trump and Xi spent nearly two hours in closed-door talks — a meeting aimed at stabilizing relations after months of rising friction over trade, technology, and security.

The two leaders did not hold a press conference after the meeting. On the plane home, President Trump described the talks as "amazing," saying the two nations reached several key agreements.

The U.S. will cut some tariffs on Chinese goods by about 10 percent in exchange for Xi's commitment to tighten control over chemicals used to make fentanyl. China will also end restrictions on rare earth mineral exports, critical for U.S. defense and tech industries, and resume buying U.S. soybeans immediately.

"We've come to conclusions on many very important points. China's going to start buying U.S. soybeans right away, and President Xi has promised to work very hard to stop the flow of fentanyl," Trump said.

President Trump also announced the U.S. would reduce tariffs on Chinese fentanyl-related products, dropping duties from 20 to 10 percent — a gesture he said would encourage cooperation.

But analysts say beneath the smiles, President Xi faces growing instability at home.

Dr. Chun-Geun Lee, author of International Politics, said, "I'm not optimistic. More than 37 generals were fired — the first time in Chinese history. Xi Jinping may still be in charge, but he's lost part of his power. He can't fully control policy anymore."

Dr. Lee also says China's decision to drop its rare-earth export weapon — materials used in making everything from smartphones to missiles — is a sign Beijing is under pressure.

"When (the) U.S. welcomed China to join the World Trade Organization, Americans ask (for) Chinese gentleman(ly) behavior, but they cheat(ed) and stole American technologies. Trump, he is a nationalist, America first. China will not survive without trade with the U.S.," he said.

President Trump's plan to resume testing of the U.S. nuclear arsenal comes as other powerful nations are doing it.

Meanwhile, both leaders agreed to keep communication channels open and to plan a second summit early next year. Still, questions remain about how long the current truce will hold, and whether Beijing can follow through on its promises amid internal challenges.

Trump emphasized that cooperation and transparency are needed to keep the region stable and growing — the kind of partnership he hopes to build with China. He says cooperation, not conflict, is the key to lasting economic stability and security across the Asia-Pacific region.

