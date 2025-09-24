Kirk's Death 'Fuel In the Tank for the Believer' Sparking Revival, Friend Says

Today marks two weeks since the assassination of Charlie Kirk. David Engelhardt was one of Charlie's close friends. He spoke to Regent University's Turning Point USA chapter on Tuesday.

The New York City pastor and attorney served as a spiritual and legal counselor to Charlie Kirk and is a Turning Point USA board member. He told the crowd at Regent University that Charlie's faith was more important to him than his politics, and that his death is sparking a revival.

"Just like the blood of the martyrs fueled the church, the loss of Charlie's life, even in the tragic, horrific, technicolor way that we all saw, is fuel in the tank of the believer to stand for righteousness in his or her own way," Engelhardt said. "And there's something striking about the wound at his throat, the vehicle that God gave him to declare righteousness, and goodness, and the promise and beauty of God."

Engelhardt encouraged the Regent University students to imitate the way Charlie followed Jesus.

