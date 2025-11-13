Joe Rogan Slams Media Bias After BBC Execs Caught 'Completely Lying' with Anti-Trump 'Propaganda'

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan is torching the leaders of the BBC who doctored a video to make it look like President Trump incited violence when he did not. He contends it's a sign of systemic rot in the mainstream news media that many people still watch or read.

The BBC apologized this week for the "error of judgment" the organization made when it doctored comments made by President Trump on January 6, 2021. The head of the BBC and the British broadcaster's top news executive both resigned after a leaked internal memo revealed that the speech was intentionally edited to be misleading.

Rogan says what the BBC did was clearly "not journalism, but, like, full-on lying and propaganda," pointing out that if this is happening at top-level news outlets that are supposed to be respectable, where else is it happening?

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

"This is just my opinion, seems like these people felt justified for completely lying because it would lead to an 'ultimate good.' So they lost all journalistic integrity, and it is the BBC which is like the height of journalistic integrity. If that doesn't show the rot of mainstream, corporate-controlled media, then nothing does. Because that's pure rot," Rogan said.

"It's a very official source, so, I'm thinking this must be real. And they turned it into activism, and they turned it into lying. And they did it in front of everybody, where you could clearly just listen to the whole thing and know he didn't say that. That's not how he said it at all. Yeah. It's like what?!" Rogan said.

This is the full story about what the BBC did: 2 BBC Bosses Resign After News Outlet's Anti-Trump Video Editing, Biased Coverage