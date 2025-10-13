‘Jesus Loves You’: Pastor’s Powerful Act After Delivery Woman Brings Wrong Order Goes Viral

A truly powerful moment unfolded in Castle Rock, Colorado, last weekend after a pastor ordered pizza and the delivery woman brought him the wrong food.

While some people might have been frustrated or angry over the mess-up, Pastor Neal Seiwert took a different approach. He greeted Suzanna, the delivery woman, with kindness.

The entire ordeal, which was captured on Ring footage, has since gone viral.

“I’m sorry; I’m getting old,” Suzanna said as she approached Seiwert’s door. “I saw 57. You were order 67. So 57, 67; I screwed up. I’m sorry.”

The pastor told her not to worry and then offered profound compassion. Watch it unfold:

“We love you and Jesus loves you,” Seiwert said. “And we hope you have a great night.”

He continued, “Don’t feel bad for one second.”

Seiwert asked if Suzanna knew Jesus and she said she did but that she had been struggling due to difficulties. The preacher and his entire family then came out on the porch, placed their hands on Suzanna’s shoulders — and started to pray for her.

They learned she takes care of her 82-year-old mother and has faced difficulties.

So, they launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help Suzanna and the fundraiser has already brought in more than $34,000.

“Suzanna is one of those people who has spent her life putting others first,” the description reads. “She is currently the full-time caregiver for her 82-year-old mom, managing the daily responsibilities, medical needs, and expenses that come with it. For years, she has given her time, love, and energy to take care of others, often at the expense of her own needs. Now it’s time for us to take care of her.”

Continue to pray for Suzanna and find out more about her story here.

