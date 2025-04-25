'I Went to Heaven': Little Girl Claims She Met Jesus, Her Miraculous Healing Has Been Verified

Annabelle Beam’s story has long captivated audiences, as she fell into a hollowed-out tree in 2011, plummeted 30 feet, and hit her head at the bottom — a situation that could have been deadly.

Annabelle, who suffered from a rare and debilitating digestive disorder before this incident, was already weak and struggling. And the fall left her in need of an hours-long rescue.

It was something that left her parents panicked.

But while Annabelle was eventually recovered from inside the tree, it’s what she claims happened while trapped inside that left her family — and the public — absolutely stunned. After getting out, Annabelle told her mom and dad she had visited heaven, met Jesus, and was supernaturally healed.

“She just plainly said to me the next day, ‘You know, mommy, I went to heaven when I was in that tree,'” her mom, Christy Beam, told CBN News. “And, so, she told me that she sat on Jesus’s lap, and she said, ‘I want to stay with you,’ and he said, ‘I know you do, but I have plans for you on earth that you cannot fulfill in heaven.'”

And that’s not all. She said Jesus continued, “But when the firefighters get you out, Annabelle, there will be nothing wrong with you.”

This is notable for two reasons: Annabelle already suffered from a serious condition going into the incident, and paramedics had also given her family a dire warning about the fall.

“All the firefighters, paramedics, everybody...they were saying, 'Mom, we just want to prepare you. We’ve never had a child fall 30 feet and not suffer paralysis or broken bones,'” Beam said.

Watch her explain:

Not only was Annabelle physically fine from the fall, but her mother said her digestive condition was gone afterward and has never returned.

Watch above to see Beam share her reaction to critics, details of her daughter’s experience, and more.

